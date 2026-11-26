Ford unveiled its GT41 Hypercar at Ford Field in Detroit during Thursday's Lions-Bears Thanksgiving game, ahead of its bid for an outright Le Mans win next June.

"Now we're going back to Le Mans next summer in June to take on Ferrari and the best of the world to win Le Mans outright," Ford CEO Jim Farley told Fox Business. Farley called the game the "perfect place to launch the effort."

Jim Farley in a blue racing suit smiles through the open side window of a Shelby Cobra (file photo, 2024). Photo: FordPhotographer / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0 (cropped) · License

Ford said the GT41 will first race at the 2027 FIA World Endurance Championship opener in Qatar in March.

Its name comes from its height, 41 inches between the ground and the air intake, in a nod to the GT40. The GT40 began a run of four consecutive Le Mans victories in 1966, when it filled the top three places.

ORECA supplies the GT41's standardized LMDh hybrid spine, Autoweek reported. According to the outlet, no LMDh-chassis car has beaten the LMH cars at Le Mans, where Ferrari won three times in succession from 2023 to 2025 and Toyota won this year.

Ford's expansion comes as three other manufacturers have ended sports car endurance programs for 2027, Autoweek reported.

"Ford was basically funded from a race with Henry Ford in Lake St. Clair, and this really proves out our best technology versus these great companies," Farley said.

A naturally aspirated 5.4-liter Coyote-based V8 and a hybrid system power the GT41. Ford developed the engine internally using experience from its Formula 1 work with Red Bull Ford Powertrains and its Dakar Rally off-road program.

"It's an all-Ford effort. We're not having another company manage the athletes and the effort – this is all on Ford with some key partnerships," Farley said.

Farley said Ford's road vehicles will gain battery and hybrid-control software benefits from what the company learns through the GT41's hybrid system. He said AI software used to predict component failures at Le Mans could be used in Transit vans and Super Duty trucks.

"We've made encouraging progress through testing, but there is still a huge amount of work to do before we arrive for the season-opener," Ford Racing Hypercar Programme Manager Dan Sayers said.

During the game broadcast, Ford premiered a GT41 anthem film directed by Zack Snyder and narrated by Matt Damon, who played Carroll Shelby in "Ford v Ferrari." The film draws on that movie's "go like hell" line and traces the car's Atlantic crossing from a hangar that served as the GT40 race workshop in the movie to the Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans, France.

The blue-on-blue design unveiled Thursday conceals an American flag, a bald eagle and "The Spirit of Detroit" sculpture. The final race livery will be presented before the Qatar opener at the end of March.