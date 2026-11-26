President Donald Trump will tour and speak at a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. groundbreaking in Phoenix on Dec. 4, the White House and TSMC said, as the company builds a chip foundry in Arizona.

TSMC spokesperson Christine Dotts said Trump would be the event’s special guest.

Donald Trump faces the camera in a blue suit and red tie, with a U.S. flag pin on his lapel (file photo, 2025). Photo: Daniel Torok / Wikimedia Commons, Public domain

The ceremony will begin construction of the fifth phase of TSMC’s Arizona expansion. The site already accounts for more than 12,000 construction jobs.

The White House said the expansion would make possible 10,000 direct jobs, plus 11,000 indirect jobs across the wider community. A White House official cited by CBS News put the direct-jobs figure at more than 10,000.

TSMC announced in July that it would spend an additional $100 billion on U.S. manufacturing capacity. The company’s pledged investment in American chipmaking now totals $265 billion.

The Taiwan-based company selected Phoenix in 2020 as the location for its first advanced semiconductor plant in the U.S. TSMC makes chips at its U.S. factories for Nvidia, Apple, AMD, Broadcom and Qualcomm. Nvidia ranks among the world’s most valuable companies, and its chips are integral to the race between the U.S. and China for AI dominance.

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang resigned and was reinstated in November after his affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy came to light, The Associated Press reported. China has denied that the woman is a Chinese spy.

Trump, a Huang ally, intervened to secure his return to the CEO post, according to the AP. An official said this week that Huang’s return would "preserve America's technological edge over China, strengthen our national security," CBS News reported.

Huang is scheduled to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Dec. 3, a day before Trump’s visit, and will face questions about Nvidia’s overseas chip sales and the affair. It was not immediately known whether Huang will attend the Phoenix event.

TSMC started Arizona construction while Democrat Joe Biden was president, though Trump has linked the investments to his tariffs and tied his economic policy to artificial intelligence growth. Biden signed the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, which supplied some financial support for the project.

The offices of Arizona’s Democratic senators, Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego, did not immediately respond when the Arizona Capitol Times asked whether they would attend.