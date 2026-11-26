Euro zone leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday picked Spain’s former central bank chief, Pablo Hernández de Cos, to succeed Christine Lagarde as European Central Bank president.

His main rival was Klaas Knot, the former Dutch central bank chief regarded as a hawk.

Hernández de Cos will be the first Spaniard to lead the ECB, which sets borrowing costs for 359 million people across 21 countries using the euro. Euro area inflation reached 4% in October, a high for more than three years, as the Iran war pushes up oil and gas prices.

On social media, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez welcomed the selection as a sign of "a Spain that is leading in Europe as never before."

Lagarde, 70, announced on Oct. 30 that she would resign on Feb. 7, nine months before her eight-year term was due to end. She said she wanted to speak freely about world affairs and confront "the misrepresentation of the truth."

Her early departure lets leaders pick a successor while French President Emmanuel Macron remains in office. That guards against the chance that Marine Le Pen wins the presidency and influences the choice, The Associated Press reported.

France, Germany and Spain reached an agreement on ECB leadership in recent weeks. The Netherlands pressed one last time for Knot at this week’s summit, CNBC reported, but Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten ultimately supported the agreement.

Leaders also picked Germany’s Markus Brunnermeier and France’s Laurence Boone for the ECB executive board. Brunnermeier, a Princeton University professor, was chosen to succeed chief economist Philip Lane, whose term ends in May. Santander executive Boone was chosen for Isabel Schnabel’s seat; Schnabel is leaving in January.

Lagarde congratulated Hernández de Cos in an online note and praised his intellect, warmth and good humour. "If he is confirmed, I know these qualities will serve him well as ECB President," she wrote.

From the Bank of Spain to the ECB

Hernández de Cos will become the ECB’s fifth leader since the bank was founded in 1998. Now 55, he began at the Bank of Spain as a researcher in the 1990s and served as governor from 2018 until June 2024.

His record spans both low rates and sharp increases. He backed Mario Draghi’s stimulus package in 2019 and rates below zero. After Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, an energy price shock followed, and he backed steep increases in interest rates.

When asked in 2024 to choose between the labels hawk and dove, Hernández de Cos called himself an "owl." Lagarde has used the same description for herself.

Differing views on policy

Commerzbank analysts reviewed Hernández de Cos’s speeches and said their reading "suggests that de Cos is among the monetary policy doves." Matthew Ryan of Ebury said he was likely to give growth, financial stability and fragmentation risk more weight than Knot would.

Bruno Cavalier, chief economist at Oddo BHF, offered a different assessment. "On the hawk-dove spectrum, he is generally considered to be near the centre, much like Lagarde," he said.

Peter Schaffrik, global macro strategist at RBC Capital Markets, said a speech by Hernández de Cos three or four weeks earlier had sounded pretty hawkish.

Christian Kopf, head of fixed income and foreign exchange at Union Investment, told CNBC that his views "may well be regime-dependent." Kopf pointed to his support for very dovish policy while inflation remained below target.

Markets barely reacted to the selection, Reuters reported. The euro gained 0.12%, reaching $1.0988. Nick Rees, head of macro strategy at Monex Europe, said the appointment broadly continues Lagarde’s approach.

"Down the line, we see the ECB leaning a little more dovish, and that could weigh on the euro," Rees told Reuters.

"We think the situation in France with their election next year is a much bigger risk for the euro," Rees said. French debt is projected to reach 122% of the country’s GDP next year, The Guardian reported. Le Pen has previously called on the ECB "to ease the burden of interest rates."

"No carte blanche: bond buying will remain contingent on austerity and a path towards a lower debt ratio," said Arne Petimezas, director of research at AFS Group Amsterdam.

"This will pave the way for the formal appointment of the new ECB leadership by the EUCO [European Council] in December," European Council President António Costa said. The European Parliament and the ECB’s governing council must review the appointment, though those steps are seen as formalities and neither body has a veto.

Lagarde will chair the Dec. 17 meeting. The bank could raise rates then, as inflation exceeds its 2% target, AP reported. Hernández de Cos is set to take over in February.

France’s presidential election is scheduled for April.