Gerald R. Molen, who drove a Hollywood studio furniture truck before sharing the best picture Oscar for Schindler's List with Steven Spielberg, died Monday at 91.

His great-niece Rachel Lorraine Pullan announced his death on social media, ScreenRant reported. The cause of death had not been disclosed, ScreenRant reported. Molen had lived for many years in Bigfork, Montana.

Molen collaborated with Spielberg on Schindler's List, Jurassic Park and Minority Report, and led production at the director's Amblin Entertainment. In a 2023 interview, he called the position "the best job in Hollywood."

From Republic to Universal

Gerald Robert Molen was born to Gerald Sr. and Edith on Jan. 6, 1935, in Great Falls, Montana. His family relocated to North Hollywood in 1947, and his parents operated a cafe opposite Republic Pictures in Studio City.

Molen befriended guards at the studio as a boy, and they took him onto sets. "They used to take me on the studio lot and take me to a soundstage or the backlot where they were maybe shooting a Western and stuff me down behind a bale of hay or under a wagon. I got it in my blood," Molen said in 2014.

Following high school, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served for 10 months. He found work at Republic in 1957, hauling furniture by truck.

Molen joined Universal in 1959. One job there took him toward the Bates Motel. For Psycho (1960), he drove in place of Anthony Perkins, with director Alfred Hitchcock giving directions from the back seat.

He became Universal's head of transportation and did transportation work on films including Bound for Glory, Coming Home, Being There and Ordinary People. Before producing, he served as a unit production manager on The Postman Always Rings Twice, Tootsie and A Soldier's Story.

The Spielberg partnership

Molen's first film with Spielberg was The Color Purple (1985), on which he served as unit production manager. Spielberg subsequently gave him his first producing job as an associate producer for \*batteries not included (1987).

Beyond his work with Spielberg, Molen produced the best picture winner Rain Man (1988) and Days of Thunder (1990). He reunited with the director as a producer on Hook (1991).

Molen took the production chief's job at Amblin after Hook. His oversight there extended to The Flintstones, The Little Rascals, Little Giants, Casper and Twister. In the 2023 interview, he said the role meant "any movie [Spielberg] directed I got to produce, and any movie the company did I got to oversee."

He shared his Oscar with Spielberg and Branko Lustig for the 1993 film Schindler's List. Another Spielberg-directed project followed, the sequel The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997).

Molen took roles on camera, too. His cameos included appearances in Rain Man, Days of Thunder, Jurassic Park, Amistad and Catch Me If You Can.

His producing work in later years included The Other Side of Heaven (2001) and Just Like Heaven (2005). The Meg (2018) and Meg 2: The Trench (2023) were among his credits as well.

Political documentaries

Molen produced 2016: Obama's America (2012) and Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party (2016), written and directed by Dinesh D'Souza. The Hollywood Reporter described the documentaries as critical of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Molen wrote about the Obama film in an opinion article for the publication.

In 2014, Molen sent 866 Christian and conservative leaders a letter accusing Hollywood of "depravity" and causing "much damage to America," according to The Hollywood Reporter. "It hasn't been easy, but I've at least tried to stand against the tide of depravity that has too often flourished there," he wrote.

His wife Pat died in January 2024 at age 86. They had been married for nearly 70 years.

"Throughout my years in Hollywood, I tried to live my life differently and be a part of projects that I would be proud to have my grandchildren watch," Molen wrote in his 2014 letter.