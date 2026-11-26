Lana Del Rey said on Instagram on Thanksgiving that her forthcoming album Stove and its companion record are "coming along so well," though release dates for both remain unset.

"I’m happy with them," Del Rey wrote Thursday.

Replying to fans who asked about the records beneath her holiday post, Del Rey said they were "definitely getting close to wrapping up although did take so many unexpected turns over the years," Stereogum reported. She added, "Anyways, don’t fret. I’m so happy with it and when I’m sure it’s finished I’ll tell you."

Del Rey also pointed to the work involved in making the physical editions. "One of the more important things actually with this album is how beautiful the physical copies are, the copper plates alone took half a year to make," she wrote.

She described the two records in personal terms: "It’s an unusual coupling of albums that explain where I started when I announced everything 4 years ago to my perspective now on my internal web of people and their reactions to my happiness and physical growth and success."

The releases will be Del Rey's first full-length records since "Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd," which entered the Billboard 200 at No. 3 in March 2023. Stove is a country album.

In 2024, Del Rey announced a country project titled Lasso, which became The Right Person Will Stay and was later renamed Stove, Stereogum and ROMBO Magazine reported.

Billboard identified Spyda as the companion record, but Stereogum and ROMBO Magazine reported that it has not yet been named and Spyda remains unconfirmed.

Del Rey wrote elsewhere in the message that she saw the events of her life as more than coincidence. She quoted a saying, "You can have it all, but you can’t have it all at the same time."

To close, Del Rey wrote a line that outlets suggested might be a new lyric: "All because I met Happy, who would’ve thought it would make you so mad?" A musical score emoji appeared alongside the line.

"Sending love to absolutely everyone today," Del Rey wrote in her holiday message. "Thinking of the history of our country and trying to energetically honor so many of the early traditions and culture of the people who were first on this beautiful land."

She expressed gratitude that her family continues to gather, describing it as "the glue that keeps me together in this crazy game we call life."

Her post included a video of her embracing a large tree and footage of her driving through a city with illuminated palm trees.