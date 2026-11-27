Paris Fury said Thursday that her husband, Tyson Fury, has never been diagnosed with schizophrenia, retracting a documentary remark that prompted boxing officials to examine his fitness to fight Anthony Joshua.

In the original Netflix film, Paris Fury said her husband had mild schizophrenia, but the company edited the documentary before release after she clarified her remarks.

Before the edit, the British Boxing Board of Control said it was examining the comments and would assess Fury's fitness for his Dec. 11 fight against Joshua at Cardiff's Principality Stadium; Fury is 38. The board said it was "fairly confident" he would be cleared. Sky Sports reported that the board indicated it could deny Fury a licence if he was deemed unfit to fight.

"Whilst Tyson did show some symptoms associated with schizophrenia, he doesn't have this condition and has never received a diagnosis," Paris Fury said.

Paris Fury clarifies remark

"I want to clarify a statement I made in the original version of the Tyson Fury documentary," Paris Fury said.

"I recalled a conversation from many years ago when discussing Tyson's condition and I used the word 'schizophrenic,'" she said.

"Mental health is complex, and it isn't always easy to find the right words, especially when you're living it with someone you love," she said. She thanked people for supporting her family and expressed pride in her husband "for really opening up in this documentary."

Netflix said it made the change based on information the family provided. "Following new information shared by the family relating to Tyson's official mental health diagnosis, we have worked alongside them to update the documentary accordingly ahead of launch," a spokesperson told BBC Sport.

Board review

Robert Smith, the board's general secretary, told BBC Sport that medical issues would prevent any boxer from fighting. "We are in the process of dealing with the matter but if there are any medical issues we wouldn't let anyone box - it doesn't matter if it's Tyson Fury or not, it could be anybody," he said.

"I'm fairly confident he will be absolutely fine," Smith said. He said the board was "dealing with it now" and would "have an answer very shortly."

"If our doctors are satisfied he's fit to box, he will box," Smith said.

Smith declined to detail the process over the next few days, saying "it's a medical matter." He said every boxer on the card will have medical checks.

It was not clear whether the review was continuing after the retraction.

The board's 2026 rules list schizophrenia among conditions that "may preclude" a boxer from obtaining a first licence under regulation 8.1(b). For an existing licence holder, the board "may take such action as in its absolute discretion it sees fit."

Fury's account

Fury became unified heavyweight world champion by beating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, but in the months that followed, his mental health difficulties grew acute. After the victory, he faced addiction to alcohol and drugs.

He was admitted to hospital in June 2016 with a suspected heart attack, and doctors said he had suffered an anxiety attack. Fury has said that during his hospital stay, he experienced voices in his head.

"Words can't explain the darkness I was in," Fury says in the documentary. He later adds, "I 100 per cent thought I'd end up in a padded room with the door locked and that scared me so much," according to The Independent's account of the film.

In the film, Fury says a psychiatrist in London assessed him, according to Sky Sports. "She asked me a gazillion questions, and I ticked all the boxes. Depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder," he says.

The film is due out Friday. The Cardiff ringwalk is expected in the early hours of Dec. 12.