Strobe Talbott, a Time magazine reporter who shared Oxford lodgings with Bill Clinton and became his deputy secretary of state, died Thursday at his East Hampton, New York, home. He was 80.

His son Devin Talbott said he died peacefully following a long illness. The nature of the illness was not immediately known.

Talbott spent 21 years covering Soviet-American relations for Time, then shaped the Clinton administration's policy toward Russia and other former Soviet countries. He went on to lead the Brookings Institution from 2002 to 2017. The Guardian described Brookings as among the country's most prominent think tanks.

A translation leads to Time

Born in Dayton, Ohio, in 1946, Talbott attended Yale and Oxford. He and Clinton, who would become president, shared lodgings at Oxford.

Talbott entered journalism through work connected to Moscow, where he served as a Time intern.

While Talbott was studying at Oxford, Time asked him to help translate leaked memoirs by Nikita Khrushchev, the former first secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union. Khrushchev had been ousted in 1964.

The student took on the translation. It brought Talbott some notoriety as a young man and led to a job at the magazine.

At Time, Talbott held jobs as Washington bureau chief and foreign-affairs columnist, his State Department biography says. Relations between Washington and Moscow remained his focus during those years.

From reporting to diplomacy

After Talbott's years at the magazine, the newly elected Clinton called his former Oxford housemate. Talbott joined the State Department in 1994 and shortly afterward became deputy secretary of state.

As deputy secretary, he devised the administration's approach to Russia and the other countries that had been part of the Soviet Union.

His diplomatic work extended beyond those countries. Talbott conducted negotiations between the United States and India after India carried out nuclear tests in 1998.

After his government work, Talbott became president of Brookings, leading the institution for 15 years. During his time there, he also chaired the State Department's Foreign Affairs Policy Board.

Talbott wrote more than a dozen books. The last was "Our Founders' Warning: The Age of Reason Meets the Age of Trump," published in 2020.

Brook Shearer, Talbott's first wife, died in 2009. After her death, he married author Barbara Lazear Ascher.

Talbott's two sons, Devin and Adrian, survive him. The Guardian, citing The New York Times, said his surviving family includes stepdaughter Rebecca Ascher-Walsh and siblings Kirk, Marjo and Page Talbott. The New York Times counted eight grandchildren, while The Associated Press reported six grandchildren.

Funeral or memorial arrangements were not immediately known.