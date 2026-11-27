Rebecca Taylor, 26, escaped New Mexico corrections custody Wednesday in Albuquerque, driving away in a department vehicle while her three-officer escort stopped at Whataburger for lunch, the department said.

The officers were taking Taylor back to Western New Mexico Correctional Facility after a prenatal appointment in Albuquerque when they stopped at around 11:35 a.m. The prison is in Grants, about 80 miles west of Albuquerque, and a second inmate was in the officers' care.

“Because Taylor is pregnant, she was not restrained during transport,” department spokesperson Brittany Roembach told the Albuquerque Journal, according to Yahoo News. Roembach said Taylor is in her second trimester.

Taylor took control of the vehicle and drove away during transport, according to the department's statement. Taylor unbuckled her seatbelt and moved from the back into the driver's seat before leaving the 98th Street restaurant in the Dodge Journey SUV.

“It is the understanding right now that one officer was with the vehicle but not inside of the vehicle when this occurred,” Roembach told the Albuquerque Journal. Officials cited by UPI said the driver had exited before Taylor moved into the driver's seat.

The other inmate got out and remains in custody.

Corrections officials used the SUV's GPS system to locate it abandoned, with Taylor gone. The vehicle turned up near Crestview Drive in Southwest Albuquerque at approximately 12:30 p.m. Police found it 3 miles from the restaurant roughly an hour after Taylor escaped, The Associated Press reported.

Officers later found Taylor's discarded orange prison jumpsuit near 98th Street and Rio Bravo Boulevard, south of the Whataburger, shortly after 3:30 p.m., Yahoo News reported

It was not immediately known where Taylor is, how she traveled after leaving the SUV or whether anyone helped her. It was also unclear whether she will face an escape charge.

In a post on social media, the department confirmed Taylor had escaped and said several agencies were helping find her. Yahoo News reported that the search includes the Albuquerque Police Department, New Mexico State Police, Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, the department's Security Threat Intelligence Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Teams are checking Greyhound buses, Amtrak trains and other public transit. Law enforcement officials said they continued following leads Thursday, and a department update said Taylor remained at large.

Anyone who sees Taylor should call 911 instead of approaching her, the department advised. “Please be aware that wanted individuals can be unpredictable and may react in unexpected ways when approached or confronted,” it said.

Roembach said the department is investigating the escape.

Taylor is from Cleveland, Texas, and has ties to Albuquerque and Houston. Her sentence was six years for multiple burglary and theft charges. Court records cited by the AP show she pleaded guilty to four counts arising from a series of vehicle thefts dating to 2024.

New Mexico statutes make escape from a state penitentiary a second-degree felony, and those convicted may face nine years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The department locked down state prisons and temporarily suspended visits as a precaution. The lockdown ended at 6 a.m. Thursday; Western New Mexico Correctional Facility was then put under “modified movement” restrictions.