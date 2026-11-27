New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's three-party coalition fell one seat short of a parliamentary majority in Friday's official election results, leaving it dependent on the centrist Opportunity Party to stay in power.

The Electoral Commission's count gave Luxon's centre-right National Party and its partners, ACT and New Zealand First, 65 of Parliament's 130 seats. National secured 40 seats, while ACT took 13 and New Zealand First won 12.

Opportunity, led by Qiulae Wong, won seven seats, giving the governing parties a potential route to a majority. Another election may be needed if they cannot reach a deal with Opportunity, RNZ and the BBC reported.

Wong previously said she would begin negotiations with whichever party won the most seats. During the campaign, she laid out five policy conditions for a governing agreement, including stronger competition powers, curbs on lobbying and political donations, and a 10-year cross-party health plan.

The centre-left Labour Party secured 36 seats, while the Greens won 17. Te Pāti Māori, which represents Māori interests, took five.

RNZ's count puts those parties and Opportunity together at 65 seats, leaving each grouping one MP short of a majority. The official results therefore rule out a Labour-led government, since the centre-left bloc lacks enough seats even with Opportunity behind it.

Special votes change the count

Preliminary figures on election night, Nov. 7, put the coalition ahead by 67 seats to 64. The coalition then lost two seats in the official count on special votes, which typically lean left and are cast by citizens overseas or outside their registered electorate on election day.

The final result incorporated an additional 485,000 special votes, as well as a second count of ordinary votes following checks of the rolls and voter eligibility, RNZ reported. National lost two electorate MPs compared with election night, while the Greens picked up a list MP.

Labour's Kieran McAnulty defeated National's Mike Butterick in Wairarapa by 81 votes. Labour's Georgie Dansey won Hamilton East, finishing 172 votes in front of National's Ryan Hamilton.

National's share of the final party vote fell to 28.35%, compared with 38.1% in 2023.

Among enrolled voters, turnout was 77.2%, down from 78.2% in 2023. This election was the first held under rules barring enrollment during the two-week voting period.

Bloomberg described the result as a rare potential hung parliament, complicating the centre-right coalition's path to a second term.

Voters voice frustration

In earlier BBC News interviews, many voters expressed frustration about rising living costs and high unemployment, along with declining faith in political leaders.

"There's this kind of apathy and a bit of dread," Imogen Vlutger, a 21-year-old voter, told BBC News in an earlier interview. A 40-year-old man told the BBC he had not voted because he could not bring himself to mark any box on the ballot.

Talks and possible recounts

Staff for National, ACT, New Zealand First and Opportunity have held very preliminary discussions, mostly about the rules of engagement, RNZ reported. The broadcaster said the most plausible outcome would see Opportunity support the centre-right parties on key votes or abstain in return for policy concessions. Wong could alternatively seek ministerial posts or a full four-way coalition, RNZ said.

Challenges remain possible. Recount applications must be made within three working days of the official declaration. RNZ said the close Wairarapa result makes a National recount request likely. A change to even one seat could alter the governing options with Parliament evenly split, the broadcaster said.

After the 2023 final count, three electorate recounts took 12 days and left every winner unchanged.

The current government will serve in caretaker mode until the next administration is sworn in. Following the 2023 official count, three weeks passed before the coalition agreement was announced. There is no fixed deadline for a deal this time, but Parliament is currently required to meet by Jan. 14.