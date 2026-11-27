Hunger Games producer Nina Jacobson told Empire that, given another chance, she and director Francis Lawrence might adapt Mockingjay as one film instead of two.

“Even though I love the Mockingjay films, if I had it to do over again, I think both Francis [Lawrence, director] and I might try to do it all in one,” Jacobson said.

The second prequel, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, reached cinemas this month; Jacobson spoke 11 years after the original film saga ended. Jacobson and Francis Lawrence have since changed their approach to Suzanne Collins' more recent novels because of how Mockingjay fared.

Jacobson said the choice to divide the book came “from an inside-out place of really feeling like we needed two films to tell the story.” She said, “Mockingjay was such a big book, and it takes you to so many different places.”

She saw a different reaction from audiences.

“I think audiences find it cynical. Even if its intentions are earnest, which they were,” Jacobson said. “They feel like it's a play to make them see two films instead of one.”

Collins' third book in the series became Mockingjay Part 1, released in 2014, and Part 2, which followed in 2015. Francis Lawrence directed the pair; the two preceding Hunger Games films had each covered one book.

The original franchise ran for four films and followed Katniss Everdeen, played by Jennifer Lawrence, as she fought a dystopian regime. In the final novel, Katniss leads a revolution against the Capitol.

Lionsgate's decision to divide the last book followed a pattern in the Harry Potter and Twilight film series. Harry Potter split Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows into two films, while Twilight gave Breaking Dawn the same treatment.

The Mockingjay films made more than $1.4 billion worldwide combined. Critics gave them more mixed reviews than the well-received first two films, The Independent said.

Jacobson told Empire that producers now take a different approach.

“We really put the burden on ourselves [now], even when it's a big book, to transform it into a theatrical experience, to not take advantage of your audience's patience, to make it as tight as we can,” she said.

That approach shaped The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel released in 2023, as well as Sunrise on the Reaping. In the new film, Joseph Zada plays a young Haymitch, while Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson return to their roles from the original trilogy.

Elle Fanning plays Effie, Kiran Culkin plays Caesar Flickerman, Jesse Plemons plays Plutarch and Maya Hawke plays Wiress.

Despite the push for a tighter adaptation, Sunrise on the Reaping “is the longest by a minute or two of all of them,” Jacobson said.