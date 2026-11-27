Singer K.S. Chithra and actor-filmmaker Suhasini Maniratnam remembered playback singers Asha Bhosle and S. Janaki at the 57th International Film Festival of India in Goa, during its annual Lata Mangeshkar Talk.

Bhosle died in April at 92, while Janaki, known as the Nightingale of South India, died in July at 88, Variety reported. The annual talk takes its name from Bhosle's elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar.

Chithra recalled how Janaki, a devoted Mangeshkar fan, practiced along with her songs on the radio. Janaki lowered the volume during the vocals and recorded herself singing, "like a karaoke on her own," Chithra said.

Chithra has recorded more than 25,000 songs across several Indian languages during a career spanning nearly five decades. She named P. Susheela, Janaki and Mangeshkar as the singers she most admired. She copied Janaki as a child, she said, laughing as she recalled that Janaki's distinctive style could not be reproduced. During visits to Janaki's home, Janaki fed her by hand, Chithra said, adding that even spicy food tasted sweet when Janaki gave it to her.

Chithra also praised Bhosle's versatility and readiness to experiment with forms such as ghazals, before humming one of Bhosle's ghazals. Bhosle was a two-time Grammy nominee, and Cornershop referenced her name in its 1997 hit "Brimful of Asha."

Bhosle had always wanted a musical identity of her own instead of comparisons with her sister, Chithra said. When the two first met, Bhosle asked why she sang in such a high register, Chithra said.

Maniratnam recalled Bhosle's work on "Iruvar" (1997), directed by her husband, Mani Ratnam. Composer A.R. Rahman, an Oscar winner for "Slumdog Millionaire," brought Bhosle in to record a song that needed the style of Tamil playback singer L.R. Eswari, Maniratnam said. Rahman was unsure how to explain the reference and asked Maniratnam for help.

She demonstrated Eswari's style, and Bhosle went on to deliver "Venilla Venilla."

Maniratnam said Janaki could use her voice to inhabit a character, whether singing as a child or a teenage boy.

Chithra sang snippets throughout the session, drawing on her own repertoire and songs popularized by Janaki and Bhosle. She said the emotional depth of Mangeshkar's devotional songs impressed her and shared a favorite Mangeshkar melody with the audience.

The discussion covered recording demands, difficult songs and recognizing vocal limitations with age. In a quiz, Chithra identified and sang songs from five film sequences shown without their background scores, including songs from Maniratnam's films.

Chithra closed by singing "Paadariyen" from "Sindhu Bhairavi," while Maniratnam, who starred in the 1985 film, lip-synced beside her.

The song earned Chithra the first of her six National Film Awards.