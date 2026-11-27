The Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday it gathered more than 1,000 environmental samples following the Army's detonation of degraded lead azide in Middletown, Iowa, and expects lab results as early as Friday.

The Army destroyed around five tons of the material when it detonated 68 barrels of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant at about 9 a.m. CT Wednesday.

Army guidance says hazardous dust and materials from the explosive may settle across a 148-square-mile zone outside the plant. Ahead of the blast, EPA personnel and contractors collected 1,591 samples of air, water, soil and dust to provide a baseline.

The EPA said its real-time Xact monitors have detected no airborne lead anywhere in the region since the blast. "EPA's 4 Xact air monitors have all reported a ZERO DETECT of airborne lead since the mitigated detonation," EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said.

Following yesterday’s controlled detonation by the U.S. Army at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, over 300 EPA employees and contractors were sent back into the field in the hours that followed to collect over 1,000 new samples of the air, land, and water.



We are sampling at — Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) November 26, 2026

Sampling at schools and churches

The EPA said it had positioned 300 personnel and contractors in advance, then sent them out following the blast. They began sampling at about 1 p.m. CT.

Crews returned to more than 130 structures they had sampled before the blast. They also sampled homes, public parks with playgrounds and every drinking water intake included in the pre-detonation plume model.

The agency planned to visit schools, playgrounds, daycares and churches Thursday, and take a second round of drinking water samples. It expected to finish sampling soil and dust that day, as well as most air and water sampling.

The EPA said it is checking for volatile organic compounds and particulate matter as well as lead.

It was not immediately known what laboratory analysis would show about lead on the ground or when evacuated residents would receive an all-clear.

Officials assess detonation

"Every indication is that all of the munitions that were employed absolutely reduced the lead azide threat," Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, commanding general of U.S. Army Sustainment Command, said in a video statement Wednesday.

President Donald Trump praised the Army's work on Truth Social. Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe wrote on X that early assessments shared by federal partners and Iowa emergency officials showed mitigation measures appeared to have worked.

Iowa Governor-elect Rob Sand, a Democrat, called for immediate transparency after the blast and said on X that "the lead-up to the detonation should never have been so chaotic and unclear."

People familiar with the matter told CBS News the lead-up raised questions inside the Trump administration about what went wrong and who was to blame for not bringing it to senior officials sooner.

Residents prepared to leave

Before the blast, some Middletown residents taped their windows and garage doors, while Alec Patterson told ABC News he and his pregnant wife planned to leave. "It's terrifying," he said.

In an emergency motion, the Iowa Environmental Council and Sierra Club Iowa Chapter argued that lead dust from the detonation could reach communities more than 100 miles from the plant.

The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the motion Monday and lifted its administrative stay, finding the groups had not shown they were likely to succeed. The court wrote that the degraded explosives "present a risk of an uncontrolled and unplanned explosion."

The Army said destruction in place was safest because the degrading stockpile was too risky to move and could explode uncontrollably as temperatures fell. The blast destroyed the nation's entire lead azide stockpile, a chemical used to make explosives.

The EPA said its personnel will stay on the ground "for as long as needed." Its continuous air monitors will remain in operation, with live data at epa.gov/IowaData, while sampling continues at agricultural ponds in Missouri.