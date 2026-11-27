President Donald Trump said Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin could attend next month's Group of 20 summit in Miami if he wanted to, though Trump did not know whether he would come.

The gathering is scheduled for Dec. 14-15. Trump addressed reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, where he was spending Thanksgiving.

"If it were up to me, I'd like to have him," Trump said. He added, however, that he doubted Putin would want to make the trip.

The Kremlin, meanwhile, said Thursday that Putin's participation had not yet been decided.

Putin said after meeting Trump last week that he would consider attending the summit after discussing it with the U.S. president. He said he would also have to consider the situation in Russia before deciding whether to travel to the United States.

Trump, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held trilateral talks on November 19 at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China.

Trump issued his invitation in September, and Putin had yet to answer with less than a month to go before the summit, AFP reported. The news agency said Washington's traditional European allies have questioned the invitation.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has pressed for an invitation for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on the assumption that Putin would come to discuss the war's fate. It was not immediately known whether Zelensky will be invited.

Earlier Thursday, Trump addressed the war in a Truth Social post. He said he wanted Russia to pull back on military aggression against territories throughout Europe, expressing hope that such a step could bring a quick settlement in Ukraine.

Reporters also asked Trump about China. He said he was unfazed by China's reported intelligence-sharing with Iran amid Iran's war with the United States.

Trump said China was very little involved with Iran. "They could get involved, but involvement to me would mean shooting," he said.

The United States does the same thing, Trump added. "Maybe we spy better than they do," he said.

AFP reported that Xi is expected to attend the Miami summit, while Putin could disclose his decision at his traditional year-end press conference on Dec. 10, days before the gathering.