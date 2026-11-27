Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Thursday called the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s confidential tip lines for reporting corrupt Mexican officials "clearly an act of interference."

DEA chief Terry Cole announced the lines Wednesday on X, asking Mexicans for information about criminal networks in Sinaloa and corrupt officials who support them. He also sought reports on people laundering money to finance what he called narcoterrorism.

Terry Cole poses in a navy suit in front of a U.S. flag (file photo, 2025). Photo: US Drug Enforcement Administration / Wikimedia Commons, Public domain

"Your information matters. Your identity and your safety matter," Cole wrote. Tips sent by Signal, WhatsApp or email would be kept confidential, he said.

Cole said a tip channel for Jalisco state would be made public Thursday. The Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which Washington has also designated a terrorist organization, has a stronghold in the state.

At her daily press conference in Mexico City, Sheinbaum asked how Washington would regard a similar step by Mexico. "Imagine if Mexico's Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection opened a WhatsApp line to report corruption in the U.S.," she said.

"The DEA has plenty of work to do in its own country. A lot," Sheinbaum said. She said its first task should be to "investigate corruption in the United States linked to organized crime, or what they call terrorist groups," The Associated Press reported.

"We have a prosecutor's office here, and the Security Ministry works here. So they should pay close attention to the other side of the border," she said.

The DEA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the AP.

Fentanyl investigation

Sheinbaum read aloud from an AP investigation of the DEA’s handling of fentanyl pills. She called that handling the "Fast and Furious of Fentanyl," referring to the 2011 gun-walking scandal in which straw buyers smuggled some 2,000 assault weapons into Mexico.

The AP investigation found that the agency left at least 1.4 million counterfeit fentanyl pills unseized during an eight-month investigation of a trafficking ring supplying the U.S. Southwest. According to the AP, the pills moved from August 2024 to April 2025 as the DEA approached the largest fentanyl bust in U.S. history.

According to the AP, DEA surveillance footage showed dealers carrying pills in plastic bins and duffel bags at hotels, apartment complexes, Airbnb rentals and self-storage facilities across six states.

In June, DEA whistleblowers told the AP that agents in New Mexico had allowed hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills to remain unseized in recent years. The DEA denied that it had ever knowingly allowed fentanyl trafficking.

Mexico’s security position

Mexico's Security Cabinet said Thursday that the country "does not accept unilateral actions or interference within its territory." Mexico "has institutions empowered to receive complaints, investigate crimes, combat corruption, and prevent impunity," the cabinet said.

The cabinet reaffirmed international cooperation based on four principles, among them full respect for sovereignty and "cooperation without subordination."

Sheinbaum has rejected a U.S. offer to send troops onto Mexican soil, while saying security cooperation will continue "but without subordination."

Trump administration officials suspect corruption among Mexican government figures, while Sheinbaum has criticized DEA tactics and performance, UPI reported. She has resisted what she views as U.S. overreach while expanding cooperation in the pursuit of some of Mexico's most-wanted criminals, Bloomberg reported.

Sinaloa cases

Mexican military forces captured Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, alias "El Chapo Isidro," on Nov. 20. He was an ally of a Sinaloa cartel faction and appeared on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. Mexico requested U.S. assistance, and the United States sent a drone to gather information about his whereabouts.

In late April, federal prosecutors in New York made public a drug-trafficking indictment against Sinaloa Gov. Rubén Rocha Moya and nine other officials. Rocha Moya belongs to Mexico's governing party, and prosecutors accused the officials of working with a Sinaloa cartel faction.

Rocha Moya took indefinite leave and his Mexican bank accounts were frozen, but Mexican authorities declined a U.S. request for his arrest.

The United States has also sought Meza Flores’ extradition, but Mexican Attorney General Ernestina Godoy said he will stand trial in Mexico.