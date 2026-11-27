Brooke Hogan shared an Instagram post Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, reflecting on the future moments she will not get to spend with her father, Hulk Hogan.

Hogan, 38, shared a childhood picture of herself embracing her father, who died in July 2025. They had been estranged for years before his death.

She called her grief "nostalgia in reverse," a longing "for moments somewhere in the future that feel almost as familiar as memories."

"I miss him in the thought of him falling asleep on my couch, after too much pecan pie, surrounded by the beautiful little family that is an extension of his own," Hogan wrote.

Hogan and her husband, Steven Oleksy, welcomed twins Oliver and Molly in January 2025. "I have so much life ahead of me, and I think that's precisely why I feel his absence so deeply," she wrote.

Hogan ended the post with "Being homesick for a future with someone you needed and loved the most."

The post had received 19,000 likes and 614 comments at the time it was retrieved.

Hogan addressed the distance in their relationship, writing, "Sometimes the circumstances surrounding a relationship don't accurately reflect the love that exists within it."

"Life and dishonest influence can create distance between two hearts that were never meant to be far apart," Hogan wrote, adding, "I'll die on that hill." She also wrote, "No daughter doesn't want her daddy."

It was unclear whom she meant by "dishonest influence."

Hogan wrote earlier in an Instagram tribute after his death, "During the last two years, I had to step away to protect my heart." In the days after he died, she also wrote, "I know he's at peace now, out of pain, and in a place as beautiful as he imagined."

Hogan skipped her father's funeral in August 2025, choosing instead to honor him privately alongside her husband and twins. Around the time of the service, she wrote, "My father hated the morbidity of funerals. He didn't want one." She said then that "as his daughter, I had to make my own decision to honor him the best and most genuine way I knew how...privately...the way that made me feel the closest to him."

During an October 2026 appearance on the Leave Then Cleave podcast, Hogan said she struggled with learning that her father might have known he was close to death yet made no effort to mend their relationship, Ringside News reported. Hogan has also spoken about family betrayals hurting their bond while saying she still loved him, the outlet reported.

Us Weekly reported that Hogan has a fractured relationship with her mother, Linda Hogan, 67, and brother, Nick Hogan, 36. Hulk Hogan is survived by Brooke and Nick, his children with first wife Linda Hogan.

Hulk Hogan, whose birth name was Terry Gene Bollea, died July 24, 2025, at age 71. He died of a heart attack, or acute myocardial infarction, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly.