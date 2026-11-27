Jamie Overton took 5-12 as England dismissed Australia for 108 at The Gabba on Friday and won the third T20 international by seven wickets on the DLS method to lead the series 2-1.

Australia were 64-2 when Overton began the seventh over, and he struck with his second delivery. Jake Fraser-McGurk fell for 22, caught at long-on by Tom Banton. A bouncer from Overton then struck Tim David on the arm, and after David received treatment, he top-edged a pull off the next delivery and was dismissed.

Jamie Overton follows through on a shot in a maroon helmet as three fielders watch from behind the wicket (file photo, 2019). Photo: ForwardDefensive / Flickr, Public Domain Mark 1.0

Australia had raced past 50 in fewer than five overs with six sixes, The Independent reported. The hosts' eventual total of 108 was their lowest all-out score in a home T20 international.

Overton's return surpassed the previous England best against Australia, Jon Lewis' four for 24 in the teams' first T20 meeting 21 years ago, The Independent reported. Overton had never before taken five wickets in an international.

"The last couple of games I have been really disappointed with the way I bowled," Overton said.

In those two matches, Overton picked up a wicket apiece at an economy rate of 14, Sky Sports reported. He was named Player of the Match. Overton had also lost his place in England's 50-over side during the ODI series earlier in November, the BBC reported.

"With a few experienced players not here, it felt like an opportunity to step up and I hadn't done that yet, so it was nice to put in a performance today," Overton said.

England captain Harry Brook described Overton as outstanding and said he had done extra training work the previous day. "He was bowling it on a string and it felt you could set a different field and let them make the mistake," Brook said.

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh called it "a very disappointing night." "The Gabba is the sort of place where you can overplay a bit and some of our shot selection was probably not up to it," he said.

"That was a belting wicket, as good as The Gabba can get. No excuses," Marsh said.

Overton needed attention from the physio after a return catch struck his thumb and went down, but he continued bowling. He hit Nikhil Chaudhary on the helmet grille before Chaudhary was caught at long-on for 19.

Jordan Cox caught Ben Dwarshuis behind for 0 to give Overton his fifth wicket, and the bowler closed his spell with a double-wicket maiden in the 13th over.

Overton had earlier caught Marsh for 11 and Sam Harper at mid-on off spinner Liam Dawson during the powerplay. Dawson finished with 3-16.

Riley Meredith removed Phil Salt, Brook and Aneurin Donald on his way to 3-30, leaving England at 49-3.

Donald scored 32 and struck three consecutive boundaries off Billy Stanlake, who was playing his first T20 international since 2019.

Rain stopped the chase three times. Two target revisions left England needing 93 in 16 overs.

Chaudhary dropped Cox at backward point when he had one, and Cox remained unbeaten on 33 off 14 balls. England finished at 93-3, with 43 balls to spare.

Australia had taken the opener in Melbourne by three wickets before England drew level with an eight-wicket victory in Carrara on Tuesday. England lead the rankings and have won 18 of their 21 completed T20s this year, the BBC reported.

A win in Sunday's fourth match in Sydney would give England the series. Canberra hosts the fifth match on Dec. 2.