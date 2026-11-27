Hackers breached Cloud One, the U.S. Air Force's flagship cloud computing platform, Reuters reported Friday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

One person familiar with the matter told Reuters, "A breach here is a big deal." Reuters said the intrusion could put a vast amount of sensitive tactical, personnel and logistics data at risk.

Two people said the breach came to light within the past month or so, as work was underway to upgrade the system. Its discovery disrupted work across Cloud One, two people said.

One source said the attackers used a software vulnerability to access the platform's control plane. A source compared that component to a universal remote, saying its access could theoretically allow intruders to check military aircraft status or spare-parts movements. Whether they did so was unclear.

Three people said efforts to move back-office applications onto Cloud One, a longstanding military priority, have been paused. The report said updates to existing applications were blocked, preventing Air Force personnel from applying fixes as serious software vulnerabilities were disclosed across the technology industry.

A fifth source said some users lost administrator rights. All five sources spoke anonymously, and Inquisitr could not independently verify the report.

Reuters could not determine who the hackers were, the intrusion's full extent or whether data was stolen. It could not identify the vulnerability used.

Cloud One began in 2017 and was meant to serve as a one-stop shop for Air Force IT needs and draws on resources from Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and Alphabet. It supports scores of applications, including those handling personnel data and pay.

The Theater Integrated Combat Munitions System tracks bombs and missiles across more than 200 Air Force locations worldwide. Cloud-Based Command and Control gathers air defense radar and other data feeds from across North America.

Cloud One's leadership wrote in a 2023 FedScoop commentary that the platform had a "100% success rate" against what it called a "staggering" number of penetration attempts. "There is no room for error when it comes to security," the leadership wrote.

The U.S. government is dealing with at least six other recently disclosed cyber incidents.

The Air Force told Reuters it "does not comment on the security posture, vulnerabilities or operational status of specific networks and systems." It said it continuously takes "prudent measures" to safeguard its information, systems and mission capabilities.

Leidos referred breach questions to the Air Force after taking over as Cloud One's prime contractor from SAIC in 2025.

One source said investigators called in Cyber Command, the U.S. military's cyber force, to assess the damage. Cyber Command and SAIC did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.