Ronaldo, who announced Harry Kane’s Ballon d’Or victory on stage last month, said on Stick to Football that the win was “well deserved” and showed “the No. 9 is back.”

“It was nice and well deserved for him, I think,” Ronaldo said on the podcast episode, which ESPN reported appeared on Disney+. “And I was happy for him and for me too because the No. 9 is back,” he said, adding, “I’m so happy.”

Kane, England’s 33-year-old captain, collected the award at the London Palladium ahead of Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal. No recognised striker had won it since Karim Benzema in 2022.

“[It’s been a] long time without the No. 9 winning something important,” said Ronaldo, a Ballon d’Or winner in 1997 and 2002.

Before receiving the prize, Kane had scored 73 goals for Bayern Munich and England, starring in the Bundesliga and the Champions League for his club. He led England to the World Cup semi-finals.

Kane is England’s fifth Ballon d’Or winner. Michael Owen was the previous English recipient in 2001.

“And then he’s also very nice guy. So well deserved,” Ronaldo said of Kane. “I was very, very happy for him,” he said.

During the podcast, Jamie Carragher asked Ronaldo to compare the award’s importance in Brazil and England.

“Well, for us it’s very important. Everywhere it’s important,” Ronaldo said.

“Maybe in England because you won only with Michael Owen last time, now it’s important again with Harry Kane,” he said.

“But I think it’s very important to the players to get together and talk about the last season, what they did,” Ronaldo said of the ceremony.

“There is still not transparency about how the criteria to put the best players in the world,” Ronaldo said. He said captains and journalists cast votes, but called Kane “for sure” the best striker.

It was not immediately known whether the Ballon d’Or organisers had responded to Ronaldo’s remarks.

Ronaldo said strikers today receive more protection than players of his generation, making their task much easier. He sustained two major knee injuries during his career, including one six minutes into a comeback that sidelined him for more than a year.

“We suffered so much in that time,” Ronaldo said. “In our generation was killers, killers everywhere. Everywhere I played so many killers and we are not protected.”

“Now, thank God, they are very protected and it’s fair,” he said of today’s forwards.

“I just regret I didn’t have that protection in my time,” he said.

Kane has torn a left ankle ligament since the ceremony. ESPN reported that he hopes to return at the business end of the season.