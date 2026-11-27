Marc Marquez will retire from MotoGP after Sunday's Valencia Grand Prix, Ducati Lenovo announced Friday, days after his eighth premier-class title equaled Giacomo Agostini's record.

The Circuit Ricardo Tormo season finale will close his professional riding career and his time with Ducati, the team said.

In a video made in the circuit paddock, Marquez held up placards to deliver his message. He also shared it on Instagram, The Associated Press reported.

Marquez thanked "everyone who's been part of the journey" and said, "This will be my last race in MotoGP."

"We made history," he said.

Marquez, 33, had agreed in June to extend his Ducati contract until 2028. It was not immediately known why he chose to retire now.

Fans and people in the Ducati garage were in tears when they learned he would make his final appearance at the circuit this weekend, The Independent reported.

On the track Friday, Marquez ranked second to Marco Bezzecchi in free practice in Valencia, Agence France-Presse reported.

Marquez was scheduled to provide more details at a Circuit Ricardo Tormo press conference beginning at 12:15 p.m. local time (1115 GMT). "Until then, no member of Ducati Corse will make any statements," Ducati said.

Ducati Corse, the manufacturer's racing division, posted about the moment on X.

We Made #H1STORY 🔴🏆#ForzaDucati #ValenciaGP — Ducati Corse (@ducaticorse) November 27, 2026

The latest championship put Marquez ahead of Valentino Rossi, who won seven premier-class titles. Agostini took his eight between 1966 and 1975, during the 500cc era.

Agostini presented Marquez with a golden commemorative helmet at the title celebration. Marquez also walked up a staircase while a goat silhouette appeared on a screen, referring to "Greatest of All Time."

Rossi retains the premier-class record with 89 race victories, compared with 80 for Marquez.

Marquez's season began with a flat tyre in Thailand in March, and he later fell at the Spanish GP in Jerez and the French GP. A foot fracture from the French race kept him out of the Catalan GP, and he underwent surgery on his foot and shoulder during the season, according to BBC Sport.

By his return at the Italian GP in Mugello in early June, Marquez was 102 points behind championship leader Bezzecchi. His first victory of the year came on June 7 in Hungary, the season's eighth race.

He won seven of the next 13 GP races after returning. MotoGP said the title represented the largest points comeback in the competition's history.

"I know that in the middle of the season, the fans believed more than I did," Marquez said earlier.

"But I kept pushing, I kept doing my best," he said earlier.

Marquez became the youngest MotoGP champion in his debut season in 2013, taking the title at 20 years and 266 days old. He remains the only rider to win the championship as a rookie.

He collected six titles with Honda across seven seasons through 2019, winning four consecutively starting in 2016. A crash early in the 2020 season broke his arm and delayed his return to the top for several years.

His next race victory came at the Aragon GP in 2024, a season he ended third in the standings with satellite team Gresini. He moved to Ducati's factory team and won the championship in each of his two seasons there.