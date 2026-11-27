Joe Milton, a former Cowboys practice-squad quarterback, led the Philadelphia Eagles from 21 points behind to a 39-38 victory over Dallas on Thursday, the largest Thanksgiving comeback in NFL history.

Jake Elliott kicked the winner from the Cowboys’ star logo at midfield with two seconds remaining, giving Philadelphia its first lead. The Associated Press put the distance at 59 yards, while CBS Sports listed it at 60.

The Cowboys had a 31-10 advantage during the third quarter in Arlington, Texas. Philadelphia improved to 4-7 with the win, while Dallas dropped to 5-7.

Milton’s first touchdown pass came as he rolled left in front of the Cowboys’ sideline, after which he smiled broadly and gestured toward the Dallas bench.

Milton said he could not remember the gestures when asked about them. “If I did, then I’m sorry, but I was just in the moment. There’s no other explanation for that.”

Milton backed up Dak Prescott last season, then lost the position to Sam Howell during training camp. The Eagles signed him from Dallas’ practice squad in October, around the time they determined Jalen Hurts’ season was over because of a blood clot diagnosis.

Across his previous two starts, Milton had no touchdown passes and a 69.5 passer rating, according to CBS Sports.

His first score Thursday went to DeVonta Smith for 50 yards, bringing Philadelphia within 21-10 late in the first half.

The throw covered 64.4 yards in the air, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, the longest by that measure for an Eagles touchdown pass since tracking began in 2016.

Dallas running back Javonte Williams scored three touchdowns before halftime, dragging an Eagles defender to the goal line on the third, a Prescott pass. The Cowboys led 28-10 at the break.

Smith caught another Milton touchdown pass for 45 yards near the end of the third quarter, trimming the deficit to 31-17. Early in the fourth, Ty Robinson blocked Bryan Anger’s punt, and Kenny Moore II returned it for a touchdown.

Prescott responded by leaping over the pylon on a 14-yard scoring scramble that made it 38-24. Following a Britain Covey kickoff return, Milton scored on a 15-yard run, but Philadelphia missed the two-point conversion.

Cobie Durant picked off Milton, but Brandon Aubrey then sent a 40-yard field-goal attempt wide left.

Milton answered with a 24-yard scoring pass to rookie Makai Lemon, leaving the Eagles behind 38-36 with 2:10 remaining. Their attempt to tie the game with two points failed.

Accounts differ on what happened. The AP reported that tackle Jordan Mailata was called for holding, erasing a Milton-to-Smith conversion, before another attempt was broken up at the goal line.

Dallas faced fourth-and-1 with 55 seconds remaining and chose to go for a first down rather than punt or try a long field goal. Robinson, who had blocked the punt, sacked Prescott.

Milton finished with 331 passing yards, a career best, on 21 completions in 31 attempts, and took five sacks. Smith had 11 catches and two touchdowns, with 200 yards according to the AP, though ESPN listed 186.

Prescott completed 19 of 28 passes for Dallas, gaining 291 yards and throwing two touchdowns. Williams gained 101 rushing yards on 29 carries, according to CBS Sports.

Joe Milton III completed 4 of 6 deep passes (20+ air yards) from outside the pocket for 139 yards and 3 touchdowns against Dallas.



He produced the most yards and touchdowns on such throws in the NGS era (since at least 2016).#PHIvsDAL | #FlyEaglesFly — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 27, 2026

Philadelphia dealt with injuries, too. Saquon Barkley exited with a stinger after gaining seven yards on five carries and did not return, USA Today reported.

ESPN reported that Cooper DeJean (concussion), Dallas Goedert (shoulder), Marcus Epps (foot) and Gabe Hall (wrist) were also forced to the sideline.