Justin Timberlake said Thursday on "The Tonight Show" with longtime friend Jimmy Fallon that he was "really reluctant" to make "Timberlake," a four-part Apple TV documentary premiering Dec. 11.

In the series, directed by Fisher Stevens, Timberlake discusses details he said he had never shared, even with people close to him. "I sort of mustered up some courage to talk about things that I've never talked about before," Timberlake said. "Things that even those that are closest to me don't know."

Timberlake described himself as "sort of famously private" and traced his hesitation to Stevens' initial approach.

"When Fisher first approached me to do this, I was reluctant, because I was like, 'I don't wanna talk about myself,' you know? But the more we sat down and talked, the more I found myself kind of searching for something that was beneath the surface a little more," Timberlake said.

He said he had "gone through a lot in the last five years," which he said "has made me a better human and a better father, a better husband, a better friend." He called the experience "really cathartic."

Timberlake said he hoped people who have faced something similar could see him discuss it.

Timberlake offered no specifics on the show about what the documentary reveals, Variety reported. Sources told Variety it addresses his relationship with Britney Spears and his wardrobe malfunction with Janet Jackson. It was not immediately known whether Jackson or Spears took part in the project.

Variety wrote that Timberlake's Lyme diagnosis and drunken-driving arrest will likely also be subjects. People reported that the series addresses controversies, the arrest among them.

Police arrested Timberlake in 2024 in Sag Harbor, New York, for driving while intoxicated. His subsequent guilty plea was to the reduced, non-criminal charge of driving while ability impaired.

During his "Forget Tomorrow" world tour, Timberlake said he had been diagnosed with Lyme disease, which had affected his performances. Since the tour ended last year, he has kept a relatively low profile.

Timberlake had announced the series and posted its trailer on Instagram on Nov. 23. "When @fisherstevens came to me with this project, I was really reluctant," he wrote.

In that post, Timberlake wrote that a project originally documenting his tour and album "turned into something much more." "By the end, it became a place where I pushed myself to be vulnerable about a lot of things for the first time in my life," Timberlake added.

In the trailer, Timberlake calls Jessica Biel, his wife since 2012, "the best thing that ever happened to me." The trailer refers to his relationship with Spears and his success with NSYNC. The series includes sit-down interviews with Timberlake, his mother Lynn Harless, Timbaland and Pharrell Williams.

A source told People that Biel supported the project. "Jess knows how much it's bothered Justin that the scrutiny has overshadowed so much of the good in his life. He wanted a chance to tell his side of the story, and she was all for it," the source said.

The first two episodes arrive Dec. 11, followed by the third on Dec. 18 and the finale on Dec. 23.