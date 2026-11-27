Spanish voters elect a new parliament Sunday in a snap election that could end Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's eight years in power, with polls favoring a Popular Party-Vox coalition.

Almost all polls indicate that the Popular Party and Vox are the only likely route to an absolute majority in the 350-seat lower house, Reuters reported. A place in government for Vox would mark the first such role for a far-right party since dictator Francisco Franco died in 1975.

Sánchez called the vote after parliament rejected his measures on rising rents and evictions on Oct. 2. He said his minority government needed wider backing for pending reforms, as Spain faces its fifth general election in just over a decade.

Housing protests spread nationwide from September after 87-year-old Maricarmen Abascal died two weeks following her eviction from her longtime Madrid home, CNBC reported. Her monthly rent had risen from €570 to €1,650.

Popular Party (PP) leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo said at a Nov. 22 rally in Murcia that the government wanted voters to forget "that inflation is eating into your pay check, that you can't afford a home, that you're paying more than ever for everything."

The economy grew 2.7% in the third quarter from a year earlier, more than twice the euro zone's 1.3%.

Prices rose 4.9% in the year through October, although a flash estimate published Friday put inflation at 4.1% for November.

Beyond Spain, Sánchez has clashed with U.S. President Donald Trump over NATO spending, the war in Gaza and U.S. operations against Iran. CNBC reported that Spain barred U.S. forces from using its bases for those operations, and that Trump threatened to cut off "all trade" with Spain during the dispute over the bases. Reuters said Sánchez denied Trump access to Spanish airspace.

Sánchez asked at a Nov. 21 rally in Tenerife, "What good has President Trump brought to the United States and, by extension, to the world?".

PP leads final polls

The PP had 31.4% in the final El País polling average, published Nov. 24, compared with 29.1% for Sánchez's Socialists.

Vox had 17.9%. Parties to the Socialists' left are polling jointly at around 10% but have not settled on a common candidate list, reducing the prospects of a leftist coalition retaining power, Reuters said.

The Socialists propose extending renter protections and using a levy on banks to finance housing, which they say would raise a further $1.5 billion. The PP has promised to scrap the levy.

The PP also wants to repeal the 2023 housing law and remove rent caps in high-pressure areas. It proposes faster construction permits and lower taxes for buyers under 40 purchasing a first home. Vox likewise seeks repeal and wants Spanish citizens to receive priority for subsidized housing and public services.

Opposition parties made corruption a central campaign issue after convictions involving Sánchez's family and inner circle, though they did not link Sánchez to the scandals, Reuters reported. Sánchez has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

Santiago Abascal co-founded Vox in 2014, and the party has since become Spain's third-largest. Vox wants to deport some legal immigrants who commit crimes, rely on the state or adhere to Islamism, Financial Times Spain correspondent Barney Jopson said.

"Immigration has played a significant role in supporting Spain's recent growth, a strong role for Vox could complicate the government's ability to sustain that," said Jess Middleton, senior Europe analyst at Verisk Maplecroft.

176 seats needed

The new lower house meets Dec. 23 to choose a speaker, and King Felipe will then nominate a candidate for prime minister.

The nominee needs an absolute majority of at least 176 seats in the investiture vote or a simple majority in a second round. A government must form within two months of that vote to prevent another election.