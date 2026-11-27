Roughly 50% of tickets have sold for Friday's opening night of the Nations Championship finals, so Twickenham's Allianz Stadium is likely to be half full, BBC Sport reported.

For the double-header, the top tier of the 82,000-capacity stadium is shut, and just over half of the middle tier is open. Many seats remained unsold in parts of the lower tier, including the north-west corner, and most available middle-tier seats face the television gantry.

England filled the stadium in each of the previous three weekends, beating Australia, Japan and New Zealand. But organisers said Friday ticket sales had been "a challenge."

The play-off pairings were not confirmed until Nov. 21, giving organisers little time to promote the games.

"Nobody knew until last weekend when we’d be playing," Ireland head coach Andy Farrell said.

"The Irish can’t buy flights over here because they’re £1,000 so that doesn’t work really," he said.

Ireland face Australia at 20:10 GMT in the fifth/sixth place play-off. Dublin's Aviva Stadium could have held a maximum crowd of 51,700 had it hosted the game.

Italy and Fiji, the competition's two lowest-ranked sides, begin the weekend at 16:40 GMT. Last weekend, 22,734 spectators nearly filled the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine for Fiji's win over Italy.

BBC Sport said pressures on schedules and budgets before Christmas have made ticket sales harder. The stadium's size matters, too: only Wembley has a larger capacity in the United Kingdom.

Friday tickets cost £60 for adults. Children pay £20, including for the best seats still available.

A limited supply of "follow my team" tickets, guaranteeing fans a chance to see a particular side during the weekend, cost more than £150.

Saturday and Sunday have sold better, with about 65,000 tickets bought for each session. BBC Sport said sales benefited from England's five-game winning streak and France's victory over South Africa in Paris a fortnight earlier.

Even so, The Guardian reported that neither day will fill the stadium. Competition attendances are said to have risen by 4% from previous November international windows, while organisers expect a broadcast audience exceeding 100 million.

"It gives a different feeling for it because you know you’re fighting for something," South Africa captain Siya Kolisi said Wednesday. His side meet France on Sunday at 4:40pm in the grand final, following Scotland's game against Argentina at 1:10pm.

Scotland captain Sione Tuipulotu said that "if you’re coming for both games you’ve got five hours to drink as much beer as you can." The weekend forecast calls for temperatures of 3C.

Earlier this month, Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney said Twickenham could host again, while naming France and Spain as alternatives. Spain, which bid for the 2035 Rugby World Cup, is interested in staging the finals in 2028 or 2030.

BBC Sport reported that the organisers are a new team made up of staff from the Six Nations and Sanzaar unions, who will debrief before opening bidding for the 2028 event. They are considering a single host city with several stadiums, using smaller venues for lower-profile games.

The Guardian reported that confirmation of the 2028 venue will wait until spring.