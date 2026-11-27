Jorge Linares, the former three-division world boxing champion, is free from U.S. immigration custody after spending more than 10 days detained in Texas, though his removal case remains open, according to authorities.

Border Patrol agents and Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested Linares, a 41-year-old Venezuelan, at El Paso International Airport on Nov. 15. That day, he disclosed his detention on X, writing, "Me tiene el ICE en el paso Texas. Que locura." Linares wrote that ICE was holding him in El Paso and described it as crazy.

Me tiene el ICE en el paso Texas. Que locura — Jorge Linares (@JorgeLinares) November 15, 2026

An immigration judge released Linares on Wednesday, ICE said in an email, and he is wearing a GPS tracking device pending the outcome of his removal proceedings, Yahoo Sports reported. The agency had previously said in November that it would hold him pending those proceedings.

World Boxing Association president Gilberto J. Mendoza announced the release Wednesday on X. "Our friend and former WBA world champion Jorge Linares is back with his family," Mendoza wrote in the Spanish-language post, as translated into English. Mendoza singled out lawyer Richard Wilner and his team for thanks.

¡Excelentes noticias 🙏🥊 Nuestro amigo y excampeón mundial AMB Jorge Linares ya está de vuelta con su familia! Gracias a todos por su apoyo, y un agradecimiento especial al abogado Richard Wilner y a su equipo. ¡Bienvenido, campeón! #AMB — Gilberto J Mendoza (@GilberticoWBA) November 25, 2026

Linares returned home Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, CNN reported. On Instagram, he shared a photo with his wife and captioned it "De vuelta a casa" ("Back home").

"No hay mejor regalo que regresar a casa en Thanksgiving," Linares wrote, saying there was no better gift than returning home on Thanksgiving. Expressing infinite gratitude, he thanked God, his wife, family, friends and fans for their prayers and support.

ICE said Linares entered the United States on Oct. 26, 2023, with permission for a temporary stay. The agency said he stayed past the authorized period and was detained because he overstayed his visa.

"But in defiance of our nation's laws, he overstayed his welcome," ICE said in a statement quoted by Yahoo Sports. An ICE spokesperson described Linares to CNN as "un extranjero en situación migratoria irregular proveniente de Venezuela," a foreigner from Venezuela with irregular immigration status.

His lawyers dispute that account. Wilner & O'Reilly said previously that Linares "is authorized to be in the United States and he has cooperated fully with immigration authorities."

Last week, the lawyers said they were working to resolve the matter as quickly as possible, but that established immigration procedures "toman tiempo," or take time.

Linares was born in Barinitas, Venezuela, and won world titles at featherweight, super featherweight and lightweight. A former WBA world champion nicknamed "The Golden Boy," he spent much of his career fighting in Japan.

It was not immediately known whether his release was on bond, parole or recognizance, or when he might next appear before an immigration court.