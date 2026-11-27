A clip released Friday from Heal, Catherine, Princess of Wales’ documentary, features her describing cancer as “a lonely road.” The Prince and Princess of Wales’ official accounts shared it ahead of Sunday’s premiere.

Her voiceover accompanies nighttime footage shot from a car passing road signs in western Scotland. The clip then follows her to a pub in Richmond upon Thames, south-west London, where she meets patients and survivors from Shine Cancer Support.

“Navigating cancer or any long-term illness is a lonely road,” Catherine says in the voiceover. She adds, “But it’s clear we’re not meant to carry life’s challenges alone.”

Catherine says her illness has brought her into contact with many people facing their own diagnoses. “This has become so much more than a personal or solitary experience but really a collective one,” she says.

Among those at the table is cancer survivor Ceinwen Giles, a co-founder of Shine Cancer Support. “I remember someone saying to me, ‘Oh, you can’t take cancer patients to the pub’. And I was like, ‘No. That’s where they want to go,’” Giles says in the clip.

The gathering was filmed “last June,” LBC reported.

Catherine tells the group she had barely spoken about her experience outside her family. “I haven’t really explored this outside my family walls, really,” she says. She adds, “So thank you for allowing me the time to do that and the open space to explore that.”

Another participant, Joss Serraillier, says cancer can unsettle a person’s identity and doctors do not help with that. “You’re going through so much in terms of turning over the earth in who you are and what your identity is,” Serraillier says. “You don’t get any help with that from doctors or the language that they use.”

The post sharing the clip thanks Shine Cancer Support. “Through this documentary, The Princess hopes to help others navigate diagnosis, recovery and life beyond cancer and transform access to holistic cancer care,” its caption says.

All money received from distribution of the film has been directed to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. The 30-minute film, Heal: A Princess of Wales Story, follows Catherine completing the Three Peaks Challenge for the charity, climbing the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales within 24 hours.

The challenge took place in June 2026, Rolling Stone reported.

Catherine underwent abdominal surgery in January 2024, after which tests found cancer of a type that has not been disclosed, LBC reported. She said in a March 2024 video statement, “At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous.”

She received chemotherapy at London’s Royal Marsden Hospital and said by September 2024 that she had completed treatment. In January 2025, she said, “It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery.”

Catherine is making a gradual return to full-time royal duties and joined Prince William in India this month for his Earthshot Prize awards. On Friday, she announced she was the new patron of The Christie, a Manchester cancer centre, The Independent reported.

In the United Kingdom, Heal premieres on BBC iPlayer from 12pm Sunday and airs on BBC One at 6:40pm GMT. NBC broadcasts it in the United States at 8pm ET/PT on Monday, Nov. 30, followed by Bravo at 11.30pm ET/PT, while Peacock begins streaming it Dec. 1.

Channel 9 and 9Now will show the film in Australia at 7.30pm AEDT on Dec. 1. In Canada, CTV and Noovo broadcast it Dec. 7, with streaming on Crave beginning Dec. 8.