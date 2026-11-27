The collapse of a six-story building under construction in Karachi had killed eight people as of Friday, when four more bodies were recovered, and police said about 10 people were believed still trapped. The building came down Wednesday in the Baloch Colony area of the southern Pakistani city. Crews pulled three bodies and 14 injured people from the wreckage that day.

On Friday, helmeted rescuers carried a body in a white covering on a stretcher over a mound of broken concrete and tangled steel bars. Relatives of those missing wept as they prayed for their safety.

“Around 10 people are still missing, and the operation will continue until the recovery of everyone from the rubble,” Hassaan Khan, a spokesman for the Rescue 1122 emergency service, told AFP.

Two Pakistani outlets cited rescue officials in giving higher missing-person counts. Daily Pakistan put the figure at 11, while Business Recorder reported 13.

Officials said crews were prioritizing searches by hand because heavy machinery could harm buried bodies or bring down more of the remaining structure.

Police have been told to arrest the building’s owner, while more than a dozen officials have been suspended for negligence since the collapse, Channel NewsAsia reported. Several other buildings nearby were sealed.

Daily Pakistan reported that police registered a case invoking charges that include murder and negligence, naming 10 people, four of whom have been arrested.

The outlet said the Sindh provincial government ordered the removal of Waseem Shamshad, director general of the Sindh Building Control Authority, at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

It was not immediately known whether the owner had been arrested or what officially caused the collapse.

Building collapses are common across Pakistan, where standards are often poorly enforced and builders frequently use substandard materials or disregard safety rules to cut costs, according to the AP. Karachi is the country’s largest city, home to more than 20 million people.

In February, a gas explosion brought down a building in Karachi, killing 16 people. Last month, a private school roof collapsed in the northwestern city of Peshawar, killing 34 children and a teacher.

The search in Karachi continued into a third day Friday, with police official Raja Sarwar saying crews were removing debris carefully in hopes of finding survivors.