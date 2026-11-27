Natasha Hamilton, the Atomic Kitten singer, revealed on a podcast that she is a grandmother at 44: Josh and his partner welcomed a baby last year, the Daily Mail reported.

Hamilton spoke about being a "nan" during a discussion of her "midlife struggles" on The Game - Next Chapter, hosted by former Hollyoaks actor Steven Fletcher. The newspaper said it was the first time she had mentioned being a grandmother.

She described being at a crossroads. "I'm 44, but I'm still young, but I am a nan, but I am also an artist and this and that," Hamilton said.

"I am like, who am I? It all gets mixed up sometimes," she said.

She has another change planned. "I'm getting my nose pierced next week," Hamilton said on the podcast.

In a family picture Hamilton posted on Instagram last year, she is holding a baby with relatives, including her son, around her.

Josh, 24, is Hamilton's son with Fran Cosgrave, a nightclub owner who formerly worked as a Westlife bodyguard. Hamilton and Cosgrave dated for about two years from 2001, then briefly got back together from mid-2005 to early 2006.

Hamilton has five children and is married to Charles Gay, her daughter Kitty's father. From previous relationships, she also has Josh, Harry, 21, Alfie, 16, and Ella, 12.

Hamilton found fame as a pop star at 16, but stepped away from Atomic Kitten in 2004 to deal with postnatal depression. She has said it began after the birth of her second son.

Hamilton has previously said early perimenopause and a Hashimoto's diagnosis made her feel "insecure and embarrassed." Hashimoto's is an autoimmune condition that attacks the thyroid and causes hypothyroidism.

In an interview with The Mirror, Hamilton said she had been "falling apart and had lost all confidence in myself" during perimenopause. She said her health improved only once she began hormone replacement therapy.

"I first really learnt about money when I left Atomic Kitten and was hit with a tax bill of over £250,000," Hamilton has said. She has said she returned to work too soon to pay it, resulting in a mental breakdown.

Hamilton told The Times that in her late teens and early twenties "credit cards were thrown at me," and that at one point her debt was about £20,000. She has said she now keeps her finances on track and clears her credit card balance each month.

Hamilton has said she "lost a hell of a lot of money in property" after the 2007 crash. She said her 2013 divorce from first husband Riad Erraji left her with "nothing" and she had to "work really hard."

Hamilton has said that, after investing everything in her record label, Morpho Records, last year, she endured the most financially constrained 12 months of her life. She has said she woke up crying every day, prompting her young daughter to ask, "Why are you sad, Mummy?".

"We sold our last house and ended up with no house because the mortgage on the new property hadn't quite gone through. We ended up homeless for seven months," Hamilton said.

She and her husband spent those months in hotels and Airbnbs and now rent a home in Chester.