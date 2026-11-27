Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt, who split in May, five months after their daughter's birth, spent Thanksgiving together Thursday, and Hewitt posted holiday videos, captioning one "coparenting," TMZ reported.

Davidson and Hewitt split in May, and TMZ interpreted her caption to mean the holiday gathering did not mark a romantic reunion. The outlet said their daughter, Scottie Rose, was presumably with them, and that Hewitt has spoken about the difficulties of raising a child alone since the breakup.

One video shows Hewitt asking Davidson, who was at the wheel, which of them had passed gas in the car. He denied causing the smell.

"I know it's not me, because I don't like it," Davidson said.

In another clip, the two sang in an attempt to activate a Christmas tree light show. TMZ said the car video showed they can still make each other laugh.

Davidson and Hewitt went public with their romance in March 2025 after being seen together in the ocean. Four months later, they announced they were expecting a baby.

Scottie Rose was born in December 2025 and was named for Davidson's late father, Scott Davidson, a New York City firefighter killed on 9/11.

Following their May split, Davidson and Hewitt reached a joint custody and co-parenting agreement in July. They had already shared another holiday as parents after the breakup.

For Scottie Rose's first Halloween, they reunited in matching "The Sopranos" costumes that Hewitt had assembled.

TMZ reported that Davidson is now dating Sarah Jane Nader, the younger sister of "Baywatch" star Brooks Nader. But a source close to Davidson told other outlets that he and Sarah Jane Nader are friends and have met only a handful of times.

Neither Davidson nor Sarah Jane Nader has publicly addressed the reports.

"I don't approve of it. No. She can do whatever she wants, but I'm not into it," Brooks Nader told E! News.

Brooks Nader tells E! News she doesn't approve of her sister Sarah Jane dating Pete Davidson:



"She can do whatever she wants, but I'm not into it. She doesn't get into it with me. When she knows I don't approve of someone, she doesn't tell me anything, so I find out online." — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 23, 2026

"When she knows I don't approve of someone, she doesn't tell me anything, so I find out online," she said.

Davidson is scheduled to perform stand-up in Florida in March 2027, according to uInterview.