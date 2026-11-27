A court in Mombasa found Paul Mackenzie, founder of Kenya's Good News International Church, guilty of manslaughter Friday in the deaths of 123 followers. He is serving a 200-year murder sentence.

Kenyan news site The Eastleigh Voice reported, without confirmation, that the court acquitted Mackenzie in the deaths of 115 other victims in that case.

Alex Ithuku, who delivered the judgment, said Mackenzie "gave the directions to fast to death... the order in which people were to die, directed the faithful move to secluded fasting places, and took part in what followed these deaths."

Mackenzie pleaded not guilty to manslaughter. One of his lawyers said he would challenge the conviction once Mackenzie had been sentenced.

Mackenzie has denied the charges against him and said he did not force anyone to fast.

Prosecutors are bringing separate cases over the killings, which concern different victims and several alleged offenses with distinct legal thresholds. A court convicted Mackenzie of child cruelty and assault on Wednesday.

Principal Magistrate Nelly Chepchirchir found him guilty of five counts of cruelty to a child and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm at the Tononoka Children's Court in Mombasa. She acquitted him on other counts, among them child torture.

The charges in that case named Mackenzie alongside 11 followers, while the court acquitted 24 other people.

"The court finds that at Shakahola... the first accused (Mackenzie) taught everyone there that they should fast until they died, and that the children should go first, then the women, and finally the men," Chepchirchir said Wednesday. She said religion did not excuse cruelty to children.

At the ruling, Mackenzie appeared calm, wore a striped shirt and occasionally smiled.

The Associated Press reported that the six children in the case were allegedly made to fast ahead of their parents so they could meet Jesus first. AP reported that children who tried to flee or secretly eat or drink were allegedly beaten, tied up and confined.

On Wednesday, the agency said a ruling on separate radicalization charges was expected Thursday, but Reuters, in a report carried Friday by The Straits Times, said Mackenzie had received convictions for radicalization as well as terrorism-related offenses.

Mackenzie's church operated for years in the coastal town of Malindi, and he directed followers to relocate to an isolated ranch in 2020. Reuters and The Independent reported that he told them to starve themselves and their children to reach heaven before the end of the world.

A relative raised the alarm in 2023 after family members who had relocated to the ranch went missing, prompting an investigation and search. Police began finding bodies in the Shakahola Forest in April 2023.

AP said the search found more than 400 bodies across shallow mass graves, while Reuters and The Independent estimated 500 suspected victims, including children buried alive or dumped in latrines.

Dozens of malnourished church members were rescued, AP reported, and some recounted that Mackenzie had told them to fast to death so they could meet Jesus.

In the murder case, Mackenzie was convicted of killing 190 children and one adult.

A high court judge gave him a 100-year jail sentence on Nov. 7 for murder by starvation, along with another 100 years for direct homicide.

President William Ruto said in 2023 that, as head of state, he took responsibility for the government's failure to prevent the deaths. The discoveries brought calls for closer oversight of religious groups, but proposals backed by the government and Senate have not become law.

Mackenzie is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 17 on the child cruelty and assault convictions.