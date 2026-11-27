Thom Evans said Friday that he and fiancée Nicole Scherzinger had split after seven years, with the Scottish former rugby union player writing on Instagram that the decision was hers.

Evans, 41, met Scherzinger, 48, as a contestant on "The X Factor: Celebrity," where she served as a judge. They later got engaged.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share that Nicole and I are no longer together," Evans wrote. "After seven years of love, commitment and believing in a future together, this is an incredibly difficult time."

"Whilst this is not the outcome I had ever hoped for, I respect Nicole's decision and genuinely wish her every happiness in the next chapter of her life," he added.

TMZ reported that the reason for the split was unclear.

Evans competed on the 2019 show with Try Star, a group that included fellow rugby players Levi Davis and Ben Foden and reached the semifinals. Scherzinger praised their performance but ultimately voted them out following a sing-off. Simon Cowell remarked that her smile was unlike any he had seen before.

Evans told The Sun in October 2021 that his band visited Scherzinger's dressing room to thank her after "an awkward performance of Swing Low, Sweet Chariot." "That was the first time I met her, and I've never looked back," he said.

He also recalled his first impression in the interview, saying in October 2021, "I was just like, 'She's out of my league'". Of Scherzinger, Evans said, "She's so easy and fun to be around. I've hit the jackpot."

The couple stepped onto a red carpet together for the first time at the 2020 Golden Globes. That month, Scherzinger told Extra on a red carpet that she "couldn't be happier." They went on to spend much of the Covid lockdown together.

For their first anniversary on Nov. 6, 2020, Evans wrote on Instagram, "In a year that has been filled with so much uncertainty, you have been my shining light."

Evans proposed during the two's holiday in Portugal, HuffPost UK reported. Scherzinger shared the engagement on Instagram in 2023, writing "I said yes." Evans used "My Ever After" as the caption for his post.

Afterward, Scherzinger said they hoped to wed in Hawaii and might hold a reception in Portugal. She said Evans had introduced her to Portugal, which she had not known before.

Evans retired from rugby on medical advice in 2010 after suffering a serious neck injury during the Six Nations.

Scherzinger won a Tony Award for "Sunset Boulevard" after its transfer from the West End to Broadway. She more recently joined Pussycat Dolls bandmates Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt for a three-piece reunion tour.

Evans last included Scherzinger on his Instagram in July, the Daily Star reported.

The Daily Mail reported that their last photograph together was taken in São Paulo, Brazil, on Nov. 1, as Scherzinger greeted fans following a Pussycat Dolls concert.