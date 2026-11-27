Phil Barker, the Buzzcocks drummer from 1992 to 2006, died Nov. 21 on the Isle of Wight after a five-year battle with cancer, the band said. He was 65, Rolling Stone reported, and the type of cancer was not specified.

The band announced Barker’s death in a website message on Nov. 26, saying he died peacefully in his sleep. "We’re saddened by the news of the passing of our longtime drummer Phil Barker," the statement said.

Barker played on five studio albums with the Buzzcocks and provided the drumming behind Pete Shelley and Steve Diggle. The band said, "He was integral to our success throughout that era."

Barker and bassist Tony Barber formed a key part of the rhythm section that carried the group through the second phase of its career, ThePunkSite.com wrote.

From Lack of Knowledge to Buzzcocks

Before joining the Buzzcocks together, Barker and his childhood friend Barber played in Lack of Knowledge, an anarcho-punk band, during the 1980s.

Shelley and Howard Devoto founded the Buzzcocks in 1976 in Bolton, Greater Manchester. Devoto departed the next year, and the band released three albums before breaking up in 1981.

The group reformed in 1989, with Barker and Barber joining in 1992. Its fourth album, Trade Test Transmissions, followed the next year.

The studio albums Barker made with the group were released between 1993 and 2006. He departed in early 2006, bringing his 14-year stint playing behind Shelley and Diggle to an end.

Jen Brown, frontwoman of The Pricillas, called Barker "a great drummer, artist, and an absolute sweetheart," the Daily Mail reported.

Brown said they had stayed in touch over the years despite not seeing each other for ages, according to the Daily Mail. "I cherish this photo of us in NYC in the '90s when he was drumming with Buzzcocks," she said, remembering "such fun days," the outlet reported.

Other bands and tributes

Barker’s work beyond the Buzzcocks included Stratford Mercenaries, where he played with Crass vocalist Steve Ignorant, and the punk band Dirt.

He recorded with Slaughter Joe and The Modern Folk Quintet and sometimes used the alias Phil Phuture. ThePunkSite.com wrote that Barker loved music and his art outside his work as a drummer.

Record shop Triple A Records remembered him on Facebook, writing, "We’re very sad to hear our brilliant friend Philip Barker has passed away."

"Phil drummed on our favourite Buzzcocks records and was a keen and generous supporter of the shop," the store said. It added, "We’ll be playing some of his music today as we think about his cheery visits."

The Buzzcocks accompanied their announcement with two pictures of Barker, one showing him sitting on a pebble beach in camo shorts and another showing him drumming on stage.

Diggle dedicates Florida show

Diggle, the band’s current frontman, posted his own tribute on X on Nov. 24, two days before the band’s announcement. "I’m remembering the good times Phil and you were a great Drummer," he wrote. "Thinking of you Debbie and family," he continued.

R I P Phil Barker Buzzcocks drummer in the 90s I’m remembering the good times Phil and you were a great Drummer. Thinking of you Debbie and family. Tonight we play st Petersburg Florida and I will dedicate songs and the whole show to you Phil . — STEVE DIGGLE (@steveediggle) November 24, 2026

In that post, Diggle wrote, "Tonight we play st Petersburg Florida and I will dedicate songs and the whole show to you Phil."

Shelley died in 2018, but the Buzzcocks have continued to tour and put out music. Diggle is in the current lineup with Danny Farrant and Chris Remington.

ThePunkSite.com remembered Barker in a Nov. 25 tribute. "He was one of punk’s original Renaissance men and a man with strong convictions," the site wrote. "Most of all, he will be remembered as excellent company and a kind and gentle soul," it added.

Funeral arrangements were not immediately known.

Barker is survived by his wife of 26 years, Deb, the band said. The Buzzcocks closed their statement by recalling "just good memories." The band wrote, "He will be missed."