The Killers guitarist Dave Keuning said in a Thanksgiving Instagram post Thursday that he survived a major stroke two weeks earlier and can still play guitar "just as good as before."

Doctors put his chance of survival at 40% and told him he would have disabilities afterward, Keuning said, but "by some miracle I am fine."

He checked his playing ability first. "It was the first thing I checked when I woke up from surgery," Keuning wrote.

Keuning, who started The Killers with frontman Brandon Flowers in 2001, credited his wife with getting him to treatment in time.

"Two weeks ago, I had a major stroke, and thanks to my wife acting fast, I went straight to the hospital and into surgery," he wrote.

Keuning said the cause was "a blood clot in my brain that cut off the blood supply to the entire right side of my brain."

"By the time I arrived at the hospital, I was blind in one eye and had lost function on my left side, but I still wasn't able to realize I was having a stroke," Keuning wrote.

He added that "the first hour after a stroke is critical when it comes to getting to the hospital."

The kind of surgery he underwent was not immediately known.

"Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! Three months ago, we had our baby girl, Odette," Keuning wrote in the same post. A photograph in the post showed him with his daughter, Rolling Stone reported.

Keuning wrote that he feels "extremely fortunate that I am alive and well, and that I can use my hands and feet and talk just like before." He expressed thanks for his family and "all of my bandmates, who I feel closer to than ever."

The other members are Flowers, drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. and bassist Mark Stoermer.

Keuning had played every Killers show since the group formed before he stepped away to rest from touring in 2017.

He returned for Pressure Machine, the group's 2021 album. That year, Keuning told Rolling Stone his bandmates "were working on a record because they had all this time on their hands, and they asked if I wanted to be a part of it."

"But it got me talking to them again and recording with them again," Keuning said in the 2021 interview.

Flowers, whose third solo studio album, Thrasher, came out in the summer, told Rolling Stone the next band record is "the first time with all four of us since Battle Born."

"If it comes out in '27, it's the very end, but I would say it's more likely early '28," Flowers told Rolling Stone of its release.