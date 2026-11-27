Belgium's National Lottery sent a EuroMillions results email after Tuesday's draw that listed more than 350,000 jackpot winners, although no ticket won the top prize.

The general email said 356,906 people had guessed the winning numbers, while the jackpot rolled over to an estimated £49 million for Friday's draw, Metro reported.

"The error was detected immediately so that Friday's EuroMillions draw could proceed smoothly," lottery spokesperson Stéphanie Deleul told Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws.

The winner count itself alerted lottery workers to the mistake, LBC reported. Staff found the error soon after sending the message and had to notify ticket holders.

Deleul attributed the mistake to a "miscommunication regarding the prize distribution." Belgium's lottery operator, Loterie Nationale, has acknowledged the error.

"All affected players will receive an email with detailed information about the issue," Deleul said. She said the lottery's marketing department was working on a solution.

Whether that follow-up has gone out is not known.

Reports differ on the messages players received.

LBC and Reality Tea reported that roughly 356,906 emails went to EuroMillions players saying they had the winning combination. But Lottery USA reported that the lottery told Belgian media it had sent no personal messages telling anyone they had won the top prize.

It is unclear whether players were individually told they had won, or whether the general email listed only an inflated number of winners.

To play EuroMillions, entrants choose five numbers from 1 to 50, along with two stars between 1 and 12. Winning the jackpot requires matching all five main numbers and both Lucky Stars, with odds of about 1 in 139 million.

The Belgian error follows a separate prize mistake in 2025 at Norway's lottery operator, Norsk Tipping. The operator receives prize money in euros from Germany and converts it into Norwegian kroner.

Norsk Tipping said in 2025 that a mistake in converting eurocents into kroner led it to award excessively high amounts. Its CEO, Tonje Sagstuen, resigned in June 2025 after the incident.