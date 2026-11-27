Rockstar Games’ U.K. staff voted 75.3% to 24.7% against union recognition in a ballot that closed Thursday, leaving the company without an obligation to bargain collectively with it.

The vote concerned the Rockstar Game Workers Union, part of the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB). Rockstar said turnout reached 93.2% in the ballot, which ran from Nov. 12 through Nov. 26.

Approval would have created a formal bargaining framework covering pay, overtime, bonuses, leave and pensions, The Verge reported. Workers would also have gained consultation rights on future changes, including AI implementation and layoffs.

The IWGB said its Rockstar members would continue organizing despite the result. "For anyone at Rockstar who believes in a fairer workplace, a fairer sector and a fairer society—this isn’t a sign to retreat, it’s a sign to double down on what we stand for," the union said.

Rockstar head of publishing Jennifer Kolbe told Bloomberg News in a statement that the team, its shared culture and the Grand Theft Auto VI launch were sources of extraordinary pride for the company. "This result reflects our team’s strong support for continuing the direct relationships, collaboration and open dialogue that have helped make Rockstar Games so innovative and strong," Kolbe said.

Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier posted the statement on X.

Statement sent to Bloomberg News from Rockstar head of publishing Jennifer Kolbe:



“We are extraordinarily proud of our team, the culture we've built together and the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI. This result reflects our team's strong support for continuing the direct — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 26, 2026

The ballot opened just days before Grand Theft Auto VI went on sale and remained open during its launch.

Management and union representatives had met for four months before agreeing to the vote, The Independent reported. Rockstar said it worked with the IWGB to make the ballot fair and transparent.

"Hundreds of our coworkers voted in favour of our union at Rockstar, yet sadly we recognize we have more work to do to build understanding and win the trust of more of our colleagues," the union said.

The union said the campaign had increased its visibility despite the defeat. "Whilst we haven’t emerged with a recognition deal, this ballot has put our union on the radar of every worker, and opened the door for new kinds of conversation to start happening," it said.

Rockstar fired 31 IWGB members in October 2025, and a tribunal has yet to issue its judgment in a case over the dismissals, The Verge reported. The IWGB has described the firings as union busting.

Twenty-three former Rockstar staff represented by the IWGB allege at a Glasgow employment tribunal that they were unfairly dismissed for trade union activities, The Independent reported. Senior Rockstar figures disputed those allegations in their evidence, saying staff were dismissed after "disparaging" comments were found on a Discord server, The Independent reported.