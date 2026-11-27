Vertex Pharmaceuticals said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given itself up to three more months to review povetacicept, its experimental kidney drug. A decision is due by Feb. 28, 2027.

Vertex said the extra time stems from an FDA request for information near the close of the review cycle. The company said it answered promptly.

Vertex said the agency acknowledged its answer but required more time to review the biologics license application. The company hopes to use povetacicept to treat a chronic kidney disease.

The FDA told Vertex on Tuesday about the delay. The agency had initially aimed to act by Nov. 30; Vertex made the change public Wednesday.

Vertex shares fell after the delay, Bloomberg reported. Bloomberg described it as another obstacle for the company as it tries to bring the drug to market.

Regulators viewed the material Vertex supplied as a major amendment to its application, according to Bloomberg. They deferred a decision on approval rather than rejecting the drug.

It was not immediately clear what information the FDA requested or whether it will approve the drug by the new date.

Povetacicept remains under review as an investigational drug.

STAT reported that Vertex faces questions about potential safety concerns as the FDA extends its review, in an item headlined "FDA extends assessment of experimental Vertex kidney drug." The item appeared Friday in Readout, the outlet's biotech newsletter.

Vertex's account, relayed by Bloomberg and MarketWatch, cites the FDA's request for more information but says nothing about safety concerns.

It was not immediately known what those potential concerns involve or who raised them.

The FDA is due to act on the povetacicept biologics license application no later than Feb. 28, 2027.