Linda Cardellini told Entertainment Weekly she filmed a "Scooby-Doo" scene in which Velma danced in a bra, and wishes the take had made the 2002 film.

"Clearly that wasn't gonna make it for the kids' cut," Cardellini said of the alternate take. The live-action movie received a PG rating.

The actress described an earlier script with a different audience in mind. "There was a version of the script that was a lot more mature," she said. As it "kept getting skewed more towards the younger audience," she said, some of the material in the script was left out.

The deleted sequence takes place at a bar, where Velma gets drunk, climbs onto a piano and sings Frankie Valli's "Can't Take My Eyes Off You." The film's DVD bonus material includes a version of the scene in which she leaves her sweater on.

"There is a version that was recorded — I don't know if they ever printed it — where I took off my sweater," Cardellini said.

"The costume designer made me this beautiful, very 1950s-esque orange-and-red bra, and I did this dance in this bra," she said.

"It didn't make it, but I wish it would've. It was pretty funny," Cardellini said.

Velma's theatrical look kept her in her familiar orange turtleneck, along with her glasses and red skirt.

Cardellini had discussed the piano scene before. In a 2016 interview, she said the original script had the other characters trying to work out whether Velma was directing her drunken performance at Daphne or Fred.

Cardellini remembered a second deleted scene, too. In that sequence, a ghost-possessed Velma danced on a bench in a women's locker room while wearing a bathing suit. She suggested the scene was removed because of notes about the actors' scanty clothing.

The film paired Cardellini with Sarah Michelle Gellar as Daphne, Freddie Prinze Jr. as Fred and Matthew Lillard as Shaggy. The cast reprised their roles in the 2004 sequel, "Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed."

Cardellini now plays a younger Pamela Voorhees, Jason Voorhees' mother, in "Crystal Lake," Peacock's prequel to "Friday the 13th." The series follows Pam Voorhees as she struggles with her son's accidental drowning and her mental state unravels.