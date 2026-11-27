Virgil Miller, a former congressional chief of staff and the husband of CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King’s daughter, died of cancer, the show’s executive producer told staff Friday.

Jon Tower announced Miller’s death in an internal memo, writing that he had fought cancer courageously. The Daily Mail reported that Miller was 45 and, citing People, said the memo began, “Mornings Family - I'm sorry to be delivering this sad news,” and placed his death over the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Our thoughts right now are with her daughter, and their two beautiful children,” Tower wrote, referring to King.

King, 71, will take next week off from CBS Mornings to help her family, Tower said, with her return scheduled for the week of Dec. 7. “We're respecting the family and giving them privacy as they get through this difficult time,” he wrote.

Drum major and student leader

Miller grew up in West Palm Beach and entered Florida A&M University in fall 1999. He graduated in spring 2003 with a bachelor of science degree in biology, and was a drum major with the school’s Marching 100 band.

His campus memberships included the White and Gold Honor Society and the school’s NAACP branch. He also belonged to the Alpha Xi chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. and the Alpha Kappa Mu Honor Society.

Miller served as student government president in 2004-2005, then earned a master of public health degree from Florida A&M in 2005. While pursuing his graduate studies, he interned for Curtis Richardson, a Democratic member of the Florida House from Tallahassee.

Miller went on to work for former congressman Cedric Richmond as his chief of staff for more than 10 years. He joined Akin Gump, a law firm in Washington, D.C., as a senior policy advisor in March 2019.

The previous month, King’s daughter, Kirby Bumpus, had announced on Instagram that she and Miller were engaged. “Here. WE. Go!” Bumpus wrote alongside a photo on Feb. 10, 2019.

A six-person wedding

Miller and Bumpus wed at Oprah Winfrey’s house in December 2020, with six people at the small ceremony. King’s son, Will Bumpus, officiated, while King, Winfrey and Winfrey’s partner, Stedman Graham, were among the guests.

Photographer Joe Pugliese was at Winfrey’s house for a shoot canceled at the last minute and photographed the wedding instead, the Daily Mail reported.

King shared news of the marriage on Instagram on Feb. 1, 2021, saying Bumpus had finally allowed her to tell people. King thanked Pugliese for the photographs in that post.

“Strict covid rules I couldn't even hug her on her wedding day that was haaaaard!” King wrote in February 2021. She also asked, “Ps anybody have tips on being a good mother-in-law ?? Im all ears and taking notes!”

Bumpus said on Instagram on Nov. 5, 2021, that she and Miller had welcomed their son, Luca, a few weeks before. “We are obsessed with our lil guy!” she wrote.

In 2024, King shared that Bumpus and Miller had welcomed a daughter, Grayson.

‘Lil Virgil’

Miller is survived by Bumpus, 40, and the couple’s two children.

Flash News Today carried an unconfirmed tribute it attributed to Miller’s family, who described him as their nephew and cousin and called him “Lil Virgil.” A former Florida A&M associate who came to the school in 2003 called Miller a humble, hardworking role model for new students, according to a tribute on the same site that began, “This one hurts.”

“Our hearts are heavy with sadness, but we are thankful to God for blessing us with such an amazing man of God,” the family wrote, according to the tribute published by the site.