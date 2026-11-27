Rob Lowe said in his Netflix documentary "Rob Lowe: The Outsider," released Tuesday, that director Tony Richardson urged the cast of the 1984 film "The Hotel New Hampshire" to have sex with each other.

"You don't understand, Tony Richardson was actively promoting us all to have sex with each other," Lowe said in the film.

Lowe said Richardson linked his advice to the roles the actors played. "The director would be like, 'You guys should really think about getting it on, because that's what your characters are doing,'" he said. Lowe called it "a different world."

Richardson wrote and directed the film, an adaptation of John Irving's 1981 novel about an eccentric family whose hotel business is the setting for misadventures and tragedies. Lowe and Nastassja Kinski appeared alongside Jodie Foster, Beau Bridges, Lisa Banes, Paul McCrane, Wilford Brimley and Seth Green.

In the documentary, Lowe called Richardson "an Academy Award-nominated director." Page Six described Richardson as a two-time Oscar winner and said he was 63 when he died in 1991.

Whether Kinski or other cast members corroborate or dispute Lowe's account was not immediately known.

Lowe played John Berry in the film, while Kinski portrayed Susie the Bear, his character's love interest. Lowe said landing the role made him feel he had left the "teeny-bopper fare" of his early career behind.

"We get to set in Montreal, and then I'm faced with the phenomenon that was Nastassja Kinski," Lowe said. Kinski "was literally on the cover of TIME Magazine as we were shooting," he said.

"She's my love interest on the movie, and I'm, like, pinching myself," he said.

Lowe said he was involved with someone else at the time in what he thought was a serious relationship, beset by problems of every imaginable kind. He said he "wasn't gonna let that stand in the way" of Kinski.

The documentary also features footage of Lowe discussing his work with Kinski during a 1984 interview with the late Joan Rivers. Lowe said in that interview that he and Kinski "had a very special relationship."

In September 2026, Lowe named Kinski his best on-screen kiss after host Andy Cohen asked him during the "Plead the Fifth" game on "Watch What Happens Live." "I told you I was not going to plead the fifth. It's Nastassja Kinski," Lowe said on the show.

"At that moment in time, she was probably the most beautiful woman I'd certainly ever seen. I was definitely scared. I was very, very scared," he said during the same September 2026 appearance.

Page Six said Lowe is 62 and identified Kinski as a German actress and model who is 65. Lowe married makeup artist and jewelry designer Sheryl Berkoff in 1991, and his credits include "St. Elmo's Fire," "The West Wing" and "Parks and Recreation."

The film also returns to Lowe's sex tape scandal, which broke in 1989, when he says Hollywood insiders counseled him against defending himself.

Lowe reiterated that he did not know one of the women in the tape was 16, saying they met at a bar for people over 21, The Independent reported. He also said he refused to be blackmailed over the stolen tape.

Lowe later helped rebuild his public image with an appearance as host of "Saturday Night Live," where he made fun of himself.

"Rob Lowe: The Outsider" is streaming on Netflix.