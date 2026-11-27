A shooting at a Davenport, Florida, Airbnb birthday party on Thanksgiving left an 18-year-old dead and six people injured, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. The teen's party was advertised as a "Girls Gone Wild" pajama party.

Davenport is on the I-4 corridor between Orlando and Tampa.

Five people, among them the birthday girl's mother, were arrested over circumstances connected to the investigation, Judd said. He said those arrested included adults and juveniles.

Judd identified the person killed as Oral Walker Jr., of Orlando, who was shot multiple times and died at the scene. First responders reached Captiva Drive shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday and found an unresponsive man inside the front door, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said a witness told investigators Walker drew a gun and fired before someone else shot him and left the party. Judd said Walker "pulled the gun and started the gunfight" and that witness accounts suggest the second shooter may have acted in self-defense.

The account remained preliminary, Judd cautioned, and had not been fully corroborated. He urged the second shooter to come forward, saying, "You shouldn't have run, but you did. But it's not too late."

A girl, 15, was shot in the chest and placed on a ventilator; she later stabilized and was expected to survive, Judd said. The other wounded people were a 16-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy, an 18-year-old man and a 21-year-old man.

The flyer for the party advertised an 11 p.m. Wednesday start and included "Shots at the door" and the underlined words "Get Drunk," the sheriff's office said.

The party was organized by a girl, 16, who could not rent the property herself, Judd said. Witnesses said an adult booked it, possibly her brother or another young adult, he said.

Deputies took the host into custody for hosting an open house party, according to a sheriff's office report cited by FOX 13 Tampa Bay. The report said she told deputies her mother knew about the party but would not allow the rental in her name, so the teen arranged the booking through a friend's brother.

The mother, Brianna Jacques, 45, arrived at the scene and was arrested. Judd said she caused a disturbance and resisted deputies while investigators spoke with her daughter. The sheriff's office said Jacques faces charges of breach of peace, resisting without violence and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

NBC News sought comment from Jacques, but she did not respond.

"Airbnb, you probably need to lawyer up because I know a lot of parents that would be coming after y'all," Judd said of the rental platform.

Airbnb said its rules prohibit unauthorized, disruptive parties and its Safety team removed the individual who had booked the stay. Its law enforcement response team contacted the sheriff's office to offer investigative assistance, the company said.

Judd said detectives continue to interview witnesses, many of whom fled, and intend to examine how the rental was arranged.