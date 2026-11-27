On Nov. 24, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested a lottery winner in East Boston who had won $1 million, days after lottery officials shared his photo with an oversized check.

ICE identified the winner as Ariel Antonio Velasquez-Morales, a man from El Salvador who entered the United States illegally on May 15, 2013, the agency said. ICE said he remained in the country despite an April 24, 2014, removal order from an immigration judge.

"Looks like his luck ran out," said Micah Bock, who is ICE's assistant director for public affairs. ICE said the $10 ticket "ultimately led to his arrest," though The Boston Globe reported that it was unclear whether immigration authorities had sought information from lottery officials beforehand.

His relatives responded on social media. "Soon my little brother will be with his family again," his sister wrote in a Facebook comment.

In a post in Spanish, a woman identifying herself as his sister-in-law said he has children and a wife, for whom she sought empathy. "There is a family waiting for him, and their pain and anguish is not a matter of money," she wrote, according to the Globe's translation.

ICE's Boston Enforcement and Removal Operations office posted on X about the arrest.

Welcome to the ERO Boston lottery! Where illegal aliens and sanctuary politicians are out of luck, and the law-abiding citizens of New England are always the winners! — ICE Boston (@EROBoston) November 25, 2026

ICE also shared the lottery photo showing Velasquez-Morales smiling and wrote that "the rights and privileges reserved for American citizens are for American citizens, NOT illegal aliens."

The lottery had posted the image as it celebrated the prize. "First puzzle he scratched = $1 MILLION won," the lottery wrote on X, saying the ticket matched 11 words.

First puzzle he scratched = $1 MILLION won 💰 Matching 11 words!



Playing $2,000,000 50X Cashword ($10) in #EastBoston



Recent winners > #MassLottery#ScratchTickets#Winner#Cashword — Mass. State Lottery (@MAStateLottery) November 21, 2026

Velasquez-Morales bought his winning ticket for the "$2,000,000 50X Cashword" game at Sumner Market near Maverick Square, in the neighborhood where ICE arrested him. The sale earns the store a $10,000 bonus.

He chose a one-time cash payment of $650,000 before taxes and told lottery officials he intended to save and invest it. The lottery photo was taken at its Dorchester headquarters.

His ceremonial check bore the date Nov. 18, when the prize was awarded, Fox News reported. The network cited three ICE sources who said Velasquez-Morales ran as officers approached early Tuesday, but they quickly caught him. The sources said multiple officers' body cameras recorded the arrest.

ICE said Border Patrol officials in Texas' Rio Grande Valley gave Velasquez-Morales notice in 2013 to appear before an immigration judge, then released him with a list of providers offering free legal services. His entry and release occurred under the Obama administration, the agency said.

It was unclear whether Velasquez-Morales has an attorney or can keep the winnings.

Massachusetts lottery rules do not require players to be citizens or residents, though they must be over 18. To collect a prize, claimants must provide a Social Security number.

State officials generally cannot share nonpublic information with federal immigration agents. A lottery spokesperson did not immediately respond to the Globe's questions about the arrest.

"I'm sure people, when they play, they're not expecting being at risk of being arrested," Michael Baker, a Hingham-based lawyer who helps winners protect their anonymity, told the Globe. Winners usually undergo checks against state debt collection records, and Baker said those checks rarely involve federal law enforcement.

ICE said Velasquez-Morales will stay in its custody pending his removal from the United States.