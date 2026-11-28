American Airlines Flight 638 clipped the wing of another American jet Friday as the two planes taxied to depart Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The contact happened around 5:10 p.m. local time. No one was hurt, and the agency will investigate.

Flight 638 was preparing to take off for Dallas when it struck Flight 2152, which was bound for Chicago. Both aircraft were Boeing 737s.

“We are slightly over the hold short line and unfortunately we swapped paint with the American behind us, next to us,” a Flight 638 pilot told controllers in air traffic control audio.

Flight 2152 had been waiting behind Flight 638 in the departure line, CNN reported, citing the air traffic control audio. The recording indicated that a winglet, the upward-curving tip of a wing, came off one plane. A pilot told the tower there was debris and that the entire winglet lay to the right of the aircraft.

The tower ordered another plane coming in to land to abort its landing and warned other approaching aircraft of possible delays, CNN reported. After airport operations staff retrieved the detached piece, both jets taxied to the gate, CNN reported.

An airport spokesperson told the Daily Mail that other flights were not disrupted. The spokesperson said the jets clipped wings while waiting in the departure queue, and Airports Authority Fire and Rescue personnel checked them after their return to the gates.

Jets on the ground at Reagan National, with the Washington Monument rising behind a Delta airliner (file photo, 2017). Photo: Acroterion / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0 (cropped) · License

American Airlines said in a statement to NBC4 Washington that two of its planes made contact as one taxied to depart. “There were no injuries and both aircraft returned to the gate and have been removed from service for inspection by our maintenance team,” the airline said.

Both jets were Boeing 737-800s, and passengers on the flights would re-depart later Friday evening, the airline told the Daily Mail. “We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and are working to get them on their way as soon as possible,” the airline said.

It was not immediately clear why Flight 638 went past the hold short line, which jet had lost the winglet, or how many people were aboard the planes. It was also unknown how long the aircraft would remain out of service.

The planes made contact beside Runway 19 at the Arlington, Virginia, airport. It is the airport’s longest runway and ranks among the busiest in the United States.

A separate accident near the airport in January 2025 killed 67 people when an American Airlines regional jet preparing to land collided with a U.S. Army helicopter.

The Friday incident occurred during the Thanksgiving travel period, when AAA expects about 6 million Americans to take domestic flights.

On Wednesday night, a FedEx plane overran a runway at Miami International Airport, leaving just one runway temporarily open. No injuries were reported there.