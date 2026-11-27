Izzeldeen al-Hayya, the only surviving son of Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, escaped an Israeli airstrike with his family at dawn Friday in Gaza City, senior Hamas official Basem Naim said.

Naim said the son and his family “survived a Zionist assassination attempt.” Born in 1997, Izzeldeen is the twin brother of Hamam al-Hayya, who died in a 2025 Israeli airstrike in Qatar.

Hamas said the attack also targeted the family of Azzam al-Hayya, another of Khalil al-Hayya’s sons, who was killed in an Israeli attack in May. Naim said Azzam’s family survived.

Hamas sources told Reuters that several people were wounded, among them Khalil al-Hayya’s daughter-in-law, but no one was killed. The Times of Israel, citing Sky News Arabia, reported that six Palestinians were wounded when the strike hit an apartment in Gaza City’s Rimal neighbourhood.

Hamas said the Israeli military had targeted a residential apartment in an attempt to assassinate the leader’s son. The group called the strike a “continuation of an unprecedented criminal policy.”

Hamas linked the attack to threats against Khalil al-Hayya by Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz and accused Israel of seeking to undermine the 2025 Gaza ceasefire. It said Israel would bear “full responsibility” for the consequences of its attacks and its efforts to exploit the truce, and urged the international community to hold Israeli leaders accountable.

Khalil al-Hayya had warned of possible retaliation a day earlier, after Israeli strikes killed at least 10 people in Gaza. He said Thursday that “the equation of killing and siege is unacceptable under the agreement.”

He also said Hamas was consulting other Palestinian factions about a response to recent killings of senior members, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The Israeli military announced Friday that its Gaza strikes over the past week killed 10 militants, including four it said participated in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack. It said all had recently been advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians “in systematic violation of the ceasefire.”

בשבוע האחרון ברצועת עזה: חיל-האוויר בהכוונת שב"כ חיסלו מספר מחבלים - בהם שלושה שפשטו לישראל בטבח 7 באוקטובר



חיל-האוויר בהכוונת שב"כ תקפו במרחב חאן יונס מוקדם יותר השבוע (ג'), וחיסלו את אכרם צבחי חמדאן אבו טעימה, מחבל בגדוד מזרחיות חאן יונס בזרוע הצבאית של ארגון הטרור חמאס, ואת — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) November 27, 2026

Elsewhere in Gaza, Palestinian medics said five people died in two separate Israeli attacks Friday, while Palestinian media put the toll from separate strikes at least six, including two near Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital.

Medics said three Palestinians were killed in Rafah. An Israeli military spokesperson said troops struck three militants there, without giving further detail.

Two civil guards employed at a Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) office in Gaza City were also killed, medics said. Reuters could not immediately confirm their employment with MSF, and neither MSF nor the Israeli military immediately commented.

Israeli attacks had previously killed four of Khalil al-Hayya’s sons. Hamza died in 2008 and Osama in 2014, both in Israeli attempts on their father’s life. Khalil al-Hayya narrowly survived the September 2025 strike in Doha that killed Hamam.

The ceasefire plan, which President Donald Trump supports, remains in place, but it has neither stopped the violence nor secured Hamas’ disarmament. Hamas-affiliated Gaza health officials say more than 1,600 Palestinians have been killed since the truce began in October 2025. Their figures are unverified and make no distinction between civilian and combatant deaths.

The Times of Israel reported that seven Israeli soldiers, including one killed by friendly fire and two in an operational accident, and a civilian Defense Ministry contractor have died during that period.

A Board of Peace official said Thursday that a Tuesday call between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. special envoy Jared Kushner was productive. The official said the board expected Israel to take steps to advance its Gaza rehabilitation plan in the coming days.