William Shatner replied to John Carpenter in an Instagram letter Friday after the Halloween director said the actor ignored him in an Orlando greenroom and called him a "piece of s***."

Shatner, 95, said he must not have heard Carpenter, praised his work as a director and invited him to introduce himself again.

"Dear Mr Carpenter: I live in infamy due to the fact that I didn’t look up when you said hello to me," Shatner wrote.

The two had a connection before the encounter. Michael Myers’ mask in Carpenter’s Halloween was made from a Captain Kirk mask modeled on Shatner’s face; Shatner played Kirk in Star Trek.

Carpenter, 78, recounted the meeting on the Nov. 18 episode of Dropping Names, hosted by Star Trek: The Next Generation alumni Brent Spiner and Jonathan Frakes. He told the story after being asked whether he had ever met Shatner, The Independent reported.

Carpenter said he approached Shatner during an Orlando, Florida, fan convention. "This guy is sitting in the green room, on his phone," Carpenter said.

"I said, Hello, Mr. Shatner, I’m John Carpenter," Carpenter said.

"Pleasure," Shatner replied, according to Carpenter, who mimed him keeping his eyes on the phone.

"He did not look up from the phone! This piece of s*** did not look up from the phone!" Carpenter said.

Frakes said he loved the response, prompting Carpenter to answer, "What do you mean you love it? He’s an asshole!"

Carpenter said fans at conventions have the same complaint about Shatner. "He doesn’t look at them when he signs," Carpenter said.

Carpenter then asked whether the hosts behaved similarly at fan events.

"We are the worst. We schmooze with everybody who comes to our table," Frakes said.

"Well, you have to because they’re there for you," Carpenter said.

"We’re the only ones who say yes," Frakes said, before adding, "And we’re plugging our podcast."

Shatner’s reply appeared on a template headed "From the desk of William Shatner."

"I don’t know why I didn’t look up, but I obviously didn’t hear you. I was probably reading a great review of one of your movies and it occupied my attention to the point where I didn’t look up," he wrote.

"I would’ve looked up because you are obviously one of the great directors in film and I admire you so much, and I would’ve relished the chance to talk to you," Shatner continued.

Shatner wrote that he did not know what Carpenter looked like and used the director’s insult in describing himself, saying "this piece of s*** would confide in you his admiration." He signed off "My Best, William Shatner" and captioned the post "Dearest @johncarpenterofficial 👆🏻 Love, Bill."

Frakes commented beneath it, "Well played Bill🖖🏾."

Carpenter had not replied when Deadline published its report. CBR later reported that Carpenter posted an image of a reply letter in which he maintained his version of events and proposed a fresh start when the two next meet at a fan convention. Inquisitr was unable to verify CBR’s report independently.

"You would not look at me in the eye. Maybe it's a Canadian thing. I'm willing to give you another chance," Carpenter wrote, according to CBR.

According to CBR, Carpenter ended his reply by promising to make another introduction when they next meet at a convention and invoking Shatner’s role. "After all, even Captain Kirk deserves a second chance at first contact," Carpenter wrote.