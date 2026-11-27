Rumer Willis shared a Thanksgiving photo with her father, Bruce Willis, on Instagram on Friday, less than a week after her sister Tallulah apologized for posting a picture of him.

The photo carousel shows Rumer, 38, sitting outdoors with her hand against her father's cheek. Bruce Willis, 71, has frontotemporal dementia, which his family announced as his diagnosis in 2023.

Bruce Willis looks to the side at San Diego Comic-Con in 2018, wearing a navy shirt over a white T-shirt (file photo, 2018). Photo: Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0 (modified) · License

Rumer wrote "Thankful ❤️" alongside the post, which she later added to her Instagram Stories with Ray LaMontagne's song "You Are the Best Thing." It was unclear when the picture was taken.

Other photos showed Rumer's 3-year-old daughter, Louetta, whose father is her ex, Derek Richard Thomas. One image showed Rumer, her sisters Scout and Tallulah, and their mother, Demi Moore, at the 2026 Baby2Baby Gala, People reported.

Tallulah, 32, had deleted a photo showing her and her father holding hands on an outdoor porch swing. On Nov. 22, she placed an apology over a throwback picture of them, according to People.

Tallulah wrote in that apology that the deleted photo captured the two watching a video of Frankie Valli singing.

"I was very excited by the sweetness of the moment that I didn't think farther ahead that this was possibly too intimate a photo to show," Tallulah wrote on Nov. 22.

"I can acknowledge that and vow to do better. I know you all love him. I love him. My family loves him. And he's still always the absolute hero we know him to be," she wrote in the same apology.

Tallulah shared a separate Instagram post on Thursday with the caption "happy holidays 🎀🎀".

Bruce's family said in March 2022 that he had been diagnosed with aphasia, which affects a person's ability to communicate, and would step away from acting. The family announced the more specific frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in February 2023.

"While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," the family said in its 2023 statement.

His wife, Emma Heming Willis, is his caregiver and has discussed how the family speaks about his disease. They have two daughters, Mabel, 14, and Evelyn, 12.

"I wanted our two young children not to have to think that they have to talk about their dad's disease in a hushed home like this was some dark family secret," Heming Willis told El País in June.

In that interview, she said in June 2026 that she hoped the family's announcement could change perceptions of dementia. "Bruce is so beloved and he has such a global reach," she said.