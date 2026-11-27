A Thanksgiving storm left hundreds of thousands of customers without power Friday, a day after striking the East Coast and forcing the first postponement of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Heavy rain and powerful winds swept from Virginia to New York on Thursday, disrupting flights, trains and highways. AAA, the American Automobile Association, had forecast that 81.5 million Americans would travel for the holiday.

One traveler told BBC News he had spent 13 hours stranded at New York's LaGuardia Airport while trying to reach Chicago for Thanksgiving.

By Friday afternoon, PowerOutage.us counted 400,577 customers without electricity, including 98,597 in Pennsylvania. Using the same tracker, The New York Times put the number at about 340,000 across an area from North Carolina to New Hampshire.

Pennsylvania remained the hardest-hit state, according to PowerOutage.us. Gov. Josh Shapiro said utility providers were working tirelessly to restore electricity, while companies said crews would continue through the holiday weekend whenever conditions were safe.

The outages had peaked Thursday evening at close to a million customers, with Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland and New Jersey badly affected. PowerOutage.us counted more than 750,000 without electricity at one point that evening.

In Maryland, intermittent power disruptions prompted authorities to ask almost two million customers to restrict water use to essentials; they lifted the order Friday morning.

Flooding reaches Sandy levels

Parts of New Jersey saw flooding reach levels last experienced during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. In Ocean City, Cheryl McKenna told The Guardian that floodwater entered her garage and confined her family to the house for six hours on Thanksgiving. She said flooding had become more frequent since Sandy.

"We're now retired, and we want to stay down here, but how often can we continue to do this?" said McKenna, whose family has lived in Ocean City for 36 years.

The water rose to 9.4 feet in Bowers Beach, Delaware, while the Outer Banks and Chesapeake Bay recorded record water levels.

Central Park in New York City had its wettest Thanksgiving on record, preliminary National Weather Service data showed. Washington also recorded its wettest Thanksgiving, and tidal water soaked runways at Reagan Washington National Airport.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul had declared a preemptive state of emergency covering New York City and Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties. Ahead of the storm, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill declared a statewide emergency.

Zohran Mamdani said several people needed rescue from cars in New York City. Wind brought down several scaffolding structures there, though city emergency management officials said no injuries were reported.

New York City police said they recovered a man's body along the Staten Island shoreline, but it was not yet clear whether his death was related to the storm.

President Donald Trump said he would consider releasing emergency funds.

Parade moves to Saturday

The rescheduled event will be Macy's 100th parade and will include 100 balloons, executive producer Will Coss said. Although the parade had never before been postponed, it was canceled for several years during World War II.

The postponement is creating major logistical problems for the roughly 11,000 participants, most of them volunteers and many from out of state.

"The bulk of the storm impacts are behind us, but tidal flooding will continue today," the National Weather Service said early Friday. The Weather Prediction Center said conditions on the East Coast would improve considerably by Saturday morning as the system moves into the Canadian Maritimes.

The parade is due to begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Another deep area of low pressure is likely to arrive Monday, bringing more heavy rain, strong winds and travel disruption, the BBC reported, citing a Met Office forecast.