Denis Villeneuve told Time that he is “not here to change the DNA of James Bond” and will preserve the character’s traditions in his film starring Robert Pattinson.

The interview took place a week before Pattinson’s selection as 007 became public.

His film will be the first in the franchise since Amazon MGM Studios took creative control in 2025.

“I love traditions,” Villeneuve said. “I love the unapologetic way the character behaves, the panache.” Rather than change the formula, he wants “to embrace it, to bring it to the world of today.”

“I’m a hardcore James Bond fan, and I want other fans to have fun watching my film,” he said, adding that it “will be tainted by my sensibility.”

He offered few details. Villeneuve said he did not “want to talk too much about Bond because it’s still in the oven cooking,” calling this his favorite stage “because everything is possible.”

The Hollywood Reporter said Villeneuve’s remarks suggest a traditionalist approach to Ian Fleming’s spy in what it described as a franchise reboot. The publication noted that later Daniel Craig films confronted the question of how to portray Bond, a character from the 1960s whose behavior is often sexist, in the present day.

Director expected 'a hurricane' over casting

Asked about people betting on the casting on Polymarket, Villeneuve said, “I read nothing about that.”

“My responsibility is to make the best casting and create the best story for that cast,” he said. “No matter what we do, we will never please everybody.”

Villeneuve recalled the response to Craig’s casting, saying that “it was a sh-tstorm” because Craig was blond, short and not seen as an action hero.

He anticipated “a hurricane” when the new selection became public, with some people pleased and others angry, according to Just Jared. “At the end of the day, the truth will be on the screen,” he said. “Then they will be able to judge.”

Pattinson, who starred in “The Batman,” said in a statement that “to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime.” He said even calling the role a dream come true “is an understatement.”

Pattinson thanked Villeneuve, Amy Pascal, David Heyman, Tanya Lapointe and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios “for their belief in me.”

Leaving Arrakis

Villeneuve, director of “Sicario,” “Arrival” and “Blade Runner 2049,” is moving from the desert setting of his “Dune” adaptations to Bond.

He said he “spent 10 years of my life in the sun talking about a specific color palette, thinking about ways to embrace natural light,” and added, “I adore being on Arrakis, but I think it’s healthy to step away.”

Bond has been keeping him awake. Villeneuve said he does not “sleep a lot right now because it’s like I have electricity in my veins thinking about this new project.” He said he wakes every morning “with a stupid smile because it’s a world of pure cinematic pleasure.”

Before Bond comes another visit to Arrakis, with a competing release. “Dune: Part Three” and “Avengers: Doomsday” open on the same weekend. Villeneuve said Disney had put “the biggest franchise of all time against us,” adding, “Those movies are a mammoth.”

Pattinson joins the cast of “Dune: Part Three,” with Bond marking another collaboration with Villeneuve. “Dune: Part Three” opens in theaters Dec. 18.