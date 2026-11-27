OpenAI countersued Apple on Friday in California federal court, accusing the iPhone maker of stealing trade secrets, pressuring shared suppliers and using employment practices to "trap" departing workers.

The counterclaims in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California respond to Apple's lawsuit filed earlier this year. Apple accused OpenAI and two former Apple employees, Tang Tan and Chang Liu, of misappropriating its trade secrets to help OpenAI enter consumer hardware.

OpenAI said its AI-enabled personal devices threaten to "outcompete Apple on what Apple views as its own turf." The company said 400 people have left Apple to work at OpenAI so far and accused Apple of trying to intimidate others considering jobs at other technology companies.

The filing says Apple has created "a situation in which it can accuse virtually any departing employee, and their new employer, of 'stealing' purported Apple trade secrets." OpenAI describes the arrangement as "a trap that can be sprung whenever Apple sees an opportunity to slow down a potential competitor."

Apple responds to counterclaims

An Apple spokesperson told CBS News, "OpenAI's counterclaims are a transparent attempt to distract from the substance of Apple's lawsuit, in which OpenAI has already been ordered to stop using Apple's confidential information."

The spokesperson said the case "is about OpenAI employees deliberately stealing, accessing, and using Apple's secret and confidential information regarding our unreleased technologies, processes, and products — not about inadvertent retention of Apple information."

OpenAI accused Apple of obtaining its confidential information by rehiring a former Apple worker after his six months at OpenAI. The filing says he had access during that period to specific information about a new device and OpenAI's plans for future hardware products.

"Given the timing, it now appears that stealing those documents may have been his reason for joining OpenAI in the first place," OpenAI said in the filing.

OpenAI also accused Apple of encouraging staff to use personal Apple devices and accounts for work, then blocking an orderly separation of work and personal accounts when they leave for new jobs. Apple continues accessing those devices and accounts after workers leave, OpenAI said, allowing it to "monitor and ensnare departing employees" who go to competitors.

The filing further accuses Apple of "coercing and threatening" suppliers that do business with both companies.

It was not immediately known what damages or remedies OpenAI seeks.

Earlier dispute over files

In October, OpenAI said an employee who returned to Apple had sent more than 100 confidential files about unreleased OpenAI hardware to personal accounts. OpenAI said the material included images of devices, engineering data and information about suppliers. At the time, Apple said its investigation had found no OpenAI confidential information, and it sought more specific details and would work with OpenAI to investigate.

Tan, OpenAI's chief hardware officer, spent 24 years at Apple, where he was a vice president of product design for iPhone and Apple Watch. He was part of the group that launched io Products, former Apple designer Jony Ive's AI device startup, which OpenAI acquired in July 2025.

Apple also named io Products as a defendant in its lawsuit. Liu is an OpenAI technical staffer.

OpenAI and both men have denied Apple's allegations. They have said the lawsuit relied on unauthorized monitoring of Liu's personal messages after he left Apple.

Apple has requested a preliminary injunction to prevent further use of its alleged trade secrets and won broader access to discovery evidence, 9to5Mac reported. Apple's case is scheduled for trial on July 19, 2027.