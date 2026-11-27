Amanda Seyfried has no performance entry on the British Academy of Film and Television Arts' draft 2027 film awards list because its rules deem "You Can See Everything" ineligible in those categories.

Seyfried is ineligible for the role at the Golden Globes and the Actor Awards, formerly the SAG Awards, Variety reported. The outlet currently predicts she will win the supporting actress Oscar for the performance.

The Critics Choice Awards are the only awards body to consider Seyfried eligible for supporting actress, making them her only televised precursor nomination opportunity. Nomination voting there is underway.

Seyfried previously won an Emmy as Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu's "The Dropout." She plays Holmes again in dramatized reenactments for the A24 documentary by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim.

The documentary has other entries. It is listed for best film, director and documentary, as well as seven of nine craft categories, among them costume design and makeup and hair.

It was not immediately known which BAFTA rule makes the film's performances ineligible.

The draft contains 126 best film entries, compared with 109 eligible titles a year earlier. With films entered solely in specialty categories such as Documentary or Animated Film included, the list reaches 235 features.

There are 44 films entered across every category available to them. They include Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey," Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Three," Steven Spielberg's "Disclosure Day" and Emerald Fennell's "Wuthering Heights." The Tom Cruise film "Digger" and "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man" are in the group as well.

Documentary has 67 entries, including "Musk" and "Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger," both also entered for best film.

The four performance categories have 728 entries. Six actors have four entries apiece, including Zendaya, who is listed in lead for "Dune: Part Three," "The Drama" and "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," and in supporting as Helen in "The Odyssey."

Robert Pattinson has lead entries for "The Drama" and "Primetime," playing Chris Hansen in the latter, plus supporting entries for "Dune: Part Three" and "The Odyssey." Anne Hathaway is in lead for "The Devil Wears Prada 2," "Mother Mary" and "Verity," and in supporting as Penelope in "The Odyssey."

Eleven performers have three entries each, including Claire Foy, Andrew Garfield, Bella Ramsey and Mark Ruffalo.

New BAFTA rules bring casting chapter members into the acting-category vote alongside the acting chapter for Rounds One and Two. Their vote determines five longlist places per acting category, while a jury chooses another five from those ranked sixth through 15th. Each category still produces six nominees.

The list may change before voting. Distributors and producers can seek amendments until noon GMT on Monday, Nov. 30. BAFTA will release the official Entered Films List on Friday, Dec. 4, when Round One opens.

Voting in that round ends Dec. 29 for the four acting categories and Jan. 4, 2027, for all others. The longlists will be published Jan. 7, as Round Two starts.

BAFTA will announce nominations Jan. 19, two days ahead of the Oscar nominations. Round Three voting runs Jan. 26 through Feb. 16, followed by the 80th EE BAFTA Film Awards in London on Feb. 21.