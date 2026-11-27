Alex McCarthy, the oldest daughter of Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike McCarthy, defended her father on Instagram Stories this week after quarterback Aaron Rodgers criticized him on The Pat McAfee Show. The Steelers waived Rodgers hours after the Nov. 25 interview.

Alex shared a story from singer John Vincent, a close friend of her father, showing Vincent embracing Mike McCarthy.

Vincent wrote in the caption, “Super Bowl winning Head Coach Mike McCarthy is not just a great football coach but he is an even better human being and I’m extremely proud to call him my brother.”

The quarterback’s departure followed a benching. On the night of Nov. 24, Pittsburgh announced that Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, would sit out its Black Friday game against the Denver Broncos. The Steelers’ record stood at 6-4 when they let him go.

In his interview with McAfee, Rodgers said that during a meeting, “Mike came in late, sat down and within 10 minutes, began snoring,” before waking up and eventually leaving the room. Rodgers also said McCarthy finished a recent halftime speech by saying “one, two, three, Packers.”

McCarthy acknowledged using “Packers” as he broke down the Steelers at halftime against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, calling it an “embarrassing moment.”

“Mike didn’t want to get to know the defense,” Rodgers said on the show, adding that McCarthy told him he did not think he needed to talk to defensive players. Rodgers also said McCarthy employs a personal assistant whose duties include getting him ice cream sandwiches.

Rodgers drew a comparison with McCarthy’s earlier coaching stints. “It's the same thing that went on in Green Bay for a decade because the coaches and the support staff there know exactly what happened,” he said on the show.

An unnamed source told ESPN that Rodgers’ account of McCarthy was “all true.” A separate source told the outlet that McCarthy “crossed” Rodgers, prompting the quarterback’s remarks on the show.

Before the interview on the morning of Nov. 25, Rodgers was not at the Steelers’ facility, ESPN reported.

A source told NFL Network that Rodgers sought control over offensive playcalling, but McCarthy rejected the idea, ESPN reported. Sources told NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo that a possible compromise, requested by Rodgers, would have had quarterbacks coach Tom Arth relay plays to him.

NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported that several sources described similar concerns about McCarthy from his time with the Dallas Cowboys.

Alex McCarthy, an actor and model born in Pittsburgh, also shared clips of Fox analysts Jay Glazer and Terry Bradshaw supporting her father while discussing the situation. She posted a screenshot of a message associating higher self-esteem with treating people with respect, kindness and generosity, The Blast reported, citing the New York Post.

Her support was public months earlier. “The first game, I'm sure, seeing my dad walk out in Steelers colors, I'm not going to be wearing mascara,” she told fans in August 2026.

Former quarterback Tom Brady criticized Rodgers for making private team details public. “What made a great teammate to me was, you cared about your teammates and your coaches, and you cared about what the team was trying to accomplish,” Brady said.