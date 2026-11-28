Olivia Rodrigo has released her second holiday song, "Miss This Christmas," exclusively on Amazon Music, days after its concert debut at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

The song serves as the B-side to "Take Me Home (4 Christmas)," her first official Christmas single, released Nov. 6. It initially appeared on that single's vinyl edition, which came out in early November.

At the Monday, Nov. 23 concert, Rodrigo introduced it as a "really sad Christmas song." She told the audience that "no one's ever really heard it before."

Rolling Stone described the ballad as melancholy, with its lyrics addressing the absence of someone during the holidays. Rodrigo sings, "Happy Christmas to the lonely/ Broken hearts that feel just like me."

She also sings, "Yeah, next year's gonna look real different/ Tell your folks I'll miss their Christmas."

Rodrigo co-wrote the track with Dan Nigro and Amy Allen. Listeners can hear a minute-long preview, and Prime subscribers can play the full song on Amazon Music.

The video for "Take Me Home (4 Christmas)" featured "Saturday Night Live" cast member Ben Marshall as the man taking Rodrigo home for the holiday. Cynthia Nixon portrayed his mother, who meets Rodrigo for the first time.

The single reached No. 32 on the Billboard Hot 100 in mid-November. Earlier in November, Amazon Music released a "Songline Version," filmed at Brooklyn Botanic Garden in New York City and directed by Bradley J. Calder. That performance streams exclusively on Amazon Music, while its video is on YouTube.

Before the arena concert, Rodrigo made another Nashville stop. Two days earlier, she recorded two 20-minute sets at Jack White's Blue Room for a live-to-acetate session for Third Man Records, Rolling Stone reported. She covered the White Stripes' "Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground" during the session.

The holiday songs arrive after Grammy recognition for Rodrigo, 23. Her third studio album, "You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love," earned seven nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year. Rolling Stone reported that Rodrigo was among this year's most-nominated artists.

"I am over the moon!!!!! I love this album so much and for it to be recognized in this way is the biggest honor," Rodrigo wrote on Instagram after the nominations were announced.

The album recently spent its fifth nonconsecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour continues through Dec. 20 in Las Vegas. A Los Angeles residency follows from Jan. 12 through 29.